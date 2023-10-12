Close
NATIONAL NEWS

New indictment charges Sen. Menendez with being an unregistered agent of the Egyptian government

Oct 12, 2023, 9:23 AM

FILE - Sen. Bob Menendez and his wife, Nadine Menendez, leave federal court on Wednesday, Sept. 27,...

FILE - Sen. Bob Menendez and his wife, Nadine Menendez, leave federal court on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in New York. Federal prosecutors in New York City have rewritten their indictment against U.S. Sen Bob Menendez of New Jersey and his wife to charge them with conspiring to have him act as an agent of Egypt and Egyptian officials. The superseding indictment was filed in Manhattan federal court on Thursday, Oct. 12. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Federal prosecutors in New York City have rewritten their indictment against U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey and his wife to charge them with conspiring to have him act as an agent of Egypt and Egyptian officials.

The superseding indictment was filed in Manhattan federal court on Thursday. It says the conspiracy occurred from January 2018 to June 2022.

Messages left with Menendez’s Senate staff and attorney were not immediately answered.

The new charge comes just weeks after the Democrat and his wife were accused of accepting bribes of cash, gold bars and a luxury car from three New Jersey businessmen who wanted the senator to help and influence over foreign affairs. The couple have pleaded not guilty.

Menendez defiantly pushed back against federal corruption charges last month, saying nearly half a million dollars in cash authorities found in his home was from his personal savings, not from bribes, and was on hand for emergencies.

Rejecting rising calls for him to resign, he said he believed he’d be cleared of charges that he took cash and gold in illegal exchange for helping Egypt and New Jersey business associates

