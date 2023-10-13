Close
LOCAL NEWS

Car crashes into Federal Way Jack in the Box, bursts into flames

Oct 13, 2023, 10:50 AM

Jack in the box car crash...

Car crashes into a Jack in the Box. (KIRO 7)

(KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY RANJI SINHA, KIRO 7 NEWS


FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A car slammed into a Jack in the Box in Federal Way and burst into flames early Friday morning.

The incident heavily damaged the restaurant at South 312th Street and Pacific Highway South.

A woman who claimed to be a witness, but didn’t give her full name, spoke to KIRO 7 and described what she saw.

“I saw a car and it went off the road really fast. We heard it screeching this way, and uh, it hit something. The whole bottom of the car caught on fire and then it crashed into this building. It was so loud, it was crazy. We were across the street at the gas station,” she said.

The woman said it was around 1 a.m. when a car careened into the parking lot and then smashed right through the walls and windows.

It burst into flames and the fire torched the building. In the hours after, both South King Fire and Federal Way police converged at the scene.

The witness said she knew the situation was really bad as soon as she saw the vehicle slam into the restaurant.

“I told everybody, ‘That thing is going to blow up.’ There was fire underneath it and I was really worried it would collapse, you know.”

She said a person or persons ran from the vehicle and that the police arrived quickly after it all happened.

The restaurant was not open when it was hit by the car.

When our news crew arrived, we got a look at the heavy damage that was done by the fire and crash.

The car was eventually yanked out of the building and towed away.

The witness told us it only took minutes for the car and the interior of the store to be destroyed.

“It was crazy. It all happened so quick.”

The employees arriving early Friday morning had no idea that a car had actually gone through the windows and wall since it had been removed by the time staff got to the restaurant.

