Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Minnesota man who shot officers told wife it was ‘his day to die,’ according to complaint

Oct 13, 2023, 10:43 AM

A Benton County sheriff establishes a security perimeter at the intersection of 186th Avenue NE and...

A Benton County sheriff establishes a security perimeter at the intersection of 186th Avenue NE and Glendorado Road NE near Princeton, Minn., following a "critical incident," Thursday, Oct. 10, 2023. Authorities say a suspect has been arrested after five drug task force officers were shot and wounded while serving a search warrant near the Minnesota city of Princeton. (Tim Evans/Minnesota Public Radio via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Tim Evans/Minnesota Public Radio via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota man accused of shooting five law enforcement officers told his wife it was “his day to die” when he learned that drug task force officers were at his home, according to a criminal complaint filed Friday.

Karl Thomas Holmberg, 64, was charged Friday with six counts of attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer and six counts of first-degree assault of a peace officer.

The charges stem from an exchange of gunfire Thursday as officers sought to serve a search warrant at his property in rural Glendorado Township, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis.

The officers sustained injuries that were not life-threatening, Benton County Sheriff Troy Heck said Thursday at a news conference.

The complaint says officers knocked and announced, “police, search warrant” before entering the home. The first gunshots were fired seconds later. The shooting led to a nearly four-hour standoff before Holmberg was taken into custody.

It said Holmberg’s wife was inside the home, but was uninjured. The woman told investigators that when she awoke, she told her husband that officers were outside — she could see them through an exterior camera.

Holmberg had several guns laid out on a bed, the complaint stated. “The defendant indicated that it was his day to die,” according to the complaint.

As officers kicked in the door, Holmberg repeatedly said something like, “Don’t do it,” then began shooting through the closed bedroom door using a military-style rifle, according to the complaint. She said Holmberg asked her to join him in fighting the police, but she refused. She told investigators that Holmberg called her a “coward.”

Holmberg was shot in the foot. Interviewed by police at the hospital, he said he didn’t think the officers serving the search warrant “had a right to be there and told them to leave,” according to the complaint.

The complaint said officers found several weapons in the bedroom — handguns, a shotgun, a rifle and one of the officer’s guns — along with shell casings in the bedroom and living room.

___

Salter reported from O’Fallon, Missouri.

National News

Associated Press

Federal, local officials agree on $450 million deal to clean up Milwaukee waterways

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Federal, state and local officials have agreed to spend about $450 million to dredge contaminated sediment from Milwaukee’s Lake Michigan harbor and area rivers. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Thursday that it will devote $275 million from the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative to the project. The Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District, We […]

8 minutes ago

Associated Press

A judge has declined to block parts of Georgia’s election law while legal challenges play out

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge in Georgia has declined to block several provisions of a sweeping election law while legal challenges play out. Several voting advocacy and civil rights groups, as well as the U.S. Department of Justice, sued in 2021 after Republican state lawmakers passed the measure less than six months after former […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

NYC lawmaker arrested after bringing a gun to protest at Brooklyn College

NEW YORK (AP) — A pro-Israel lawmaker in New York City was arrested Friday for bringing a handgun to a student demonstration supporting Palestinians. Inna Vernikov, a Republican member of the City Council, was seen in photos and videos with the butt of a pistol jutting out from her waistband while attending a student protest […]

2 hours ago

Kaiser...

The Associated Press

Kaiser Permanente reaches a tentative deal with health care worker unions after a recent strike

Unions representing 75,000 health care workers who recently held a strike against industry giant Kaiser Permanente over wages and staffing shortages have reached a tentative agreement with the company.

3 hours ago

FILE - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. speaks during a news conference after meet...

Associated Press

Schumer says he’s leading a bipartisan group of senators to Israel to show ‘unwavering’ US support

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is headed to Israel this weekend to discuss what resources the United States can provide for its war against Hamas. Schumer, D-N.Y., is leading a bipartisan group of senators to the country “to show the United States’ unwavering support for Israel,” his office said. Schumer is the […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Ford recalls over 238,000 Explorers to replace axle bolts that can fail after US opens investigation

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling more than 238,000 Explorers in the U.S. because a rear axle bolt can fail, potentially causing a loss of drive power or allowing the SUVs to roll away while in park. The recall comes after U.S. safety regulators opened an investigation into the problem after getting two complaints that […]

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Minnesota man who shot officers told wife it was ‘his day to die,’ according to complaint