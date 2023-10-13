Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Oct 13, 2023, 2:26 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan; Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, a spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sullivan; Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sullivan; Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate; Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio; former Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.; retired Gen. Frank McKenzie, a former commander of U.S. Central Command. __

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sullivan; Cheney; Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.; Nikki Haley, a Republican presidential candidate.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — National Security Council spokesman John Kirby; Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Lt. Col. Peter Lerner, a spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces; former Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb.

National News

Associated Press

Arizona tribe is protesting the decision not to prosecute Border Patrol agents for fatal shooting

SELLS, Ariz. (AP) — The Tohono O’odham Nation in southern Arizona on Friday blasted the decision by the U.S. Attorney’s Office not to prosecute Border Patrol agents who shot and killed a member of the tribe after they were summoned by tribal police. The tribe’s executive office called the decision not to file charges “a […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Annual window to shop for Medicare Advantage plans returns on Sunday

Open enrollment for Medicare opens Sunday, and seniors could have dozens of options. During the enrollment period, which ends Dec. 7, people will have the opportunity to choose between traditional Medicare and privately run Medicare Advantage plans in their area, as well as prescription drug plans. But research shows that most people don’t bother shopping. […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Georgia woman sentenced to 30 years in prison in child care death of 4-month-old

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — A suburban Atlanta woman has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for the 2021 murder of a 4-month-old who died after she placed him to sleep on his abdomen in the child care center she operated out of her basement. A judge sentenced Amanda Hickey, 48, on Friday after families […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Advocacy group says a migrant has died on US border after medical issue in outdoor waiting area

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A migrant in a waiting area between two border walls has died this week after a medical emergency, a migrant advocacy group said. U.S. authorities confirmed Friday that someone died but gave few details. The migrant was a 29-year-old woman from Guinea who died Wednesday after encountering medical problems at an […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he leaves the courtroom during a lunch ...

Associated Press

Executive at Donald Trump’s company says ‘presidential premium’ was floated to boost bottom line

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s top corporate deputies considered adding a “presidential premium” to his Trump Tower penthouse, Mar-a-Lago resort and other assets during his White House years, a gambit that would’ve padded his net worth by nearly $145 million, an executive at the former president’s company testified Friday. Trump Organization Assistant Vice President […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Clemency denied for ex-police officer facing execution in 1995 murders of coworker, 2 others

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — An ex-New Orleans police officer awaiting execution for the murders of a fellow officer and two other people during a 1995 restaurant robbery lost a chance at clemency Friday during a meeting of Louisiana’s pardon board. Antoinette Frank’s bid for a clemency hearing failed on a 2-2 vote following emotional […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows