Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Ban on electronic skill games in Virginia reinstated by state Supreme Court

Oct 13, 2023, 3:00 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A ban on electronic skill games in Virgnia went back into effect Friday after the state Supreme Court vacated an injunction that allowed thousands of the betting machines to remain in gas stations, bars and conveniece stores.

The injunction was issued by a lower court in an ongoing lawsuit that argues the ban is a violation of free speech. But a panel of three Supreme Court justices found that the suit is unlikely to succeed.

“Although at times it is difficult to determine where a particular activity falls on the speech/conduct continuum, no such difficulty is present when the activity being regulated is gambling. We long have viewed gambling as conduct that may be heavily regulated and even banned by the Commonwealth as an exercise of its police powers,” the panel wrote in its order.

The games look and play like slot machines, though manufacturers say there is an element of skill involved.

The General Assembly passed legislation outlawing skill games in 2020, but former Gov. Ralph Northam delayed it for a year to help the state raise money for COVID-19 relief efforts.

The ban then took effect in 2021, but the lawsuit resulted in an injunction that allowed games already registered with the state’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Authoirty to continue until the issue is resolved.

The lawsuit is now set to go to trial in December.

National News

Associated Press

Joran van der Sloot expected to plead guilty in Natalee Holloway extortion case

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Court records filed Friday indicate Joran van der Sloot, the chief suspect in Natalee Holloway’s 2005 disappearance, intends to plead guilty in a federal case accusing him of trying to extort money from the missing teen’s mother. A federal judge set an Oct. 18 plea and sentencing hearing for van der […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Law restricting bathroom use for Idaho transgender students to go into effect as challenge continues

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho law restricting which bathrooms transgender students can use in schools will go into effect while a court challenge plays out. Chief U.S. District Judge David Nye on Thursday denied a request by a plaintiff who is challenging the law to keep it from being enforced until the lawsuit is […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Judge denies bid to prohibit US border officials from turning back asylum-seekers at land crossings

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A federal judge on Friday denied a bid by immigration advocates to prohibit U.S. officials from turning away asylum-seekers at border crossings with Mexico if they don’t have appointments on a mobile phone app. The ruling is a victory for the Biden administration and its approach to creating new pathways to […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

US military to begin draining leaky fuel tank facility that poisoned Pearl Harbor drinking water

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (AP) — The military next week plans to begin draining fuel from World War II-era underground fuel tanks in Hawaii, nearly two years after the massive facility sickened 6,000 people when it leaked jet fuel into a Pearl Harbor drinking water well. Removing the fuel is a key step toward shutting down […]

3 hours ago

Palestinians flee from northern Gaza to the south after the Israeli army issued an unprecedented ev...

Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: Scenes of grief and desperation on war’s 7th day

Turmoil and misery, anger and anguish. Not even a week has passed since war exploded across Israel and neighboring Gaza. But on both sides of the heavily fortified border, the pain and fear of war is visceral. That is evident in moments easily overlooked in the chaos. In Tel Aviv, a young woman, alone in […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

South Carolina man convicted of turtle smuggling charged with turtle abuse in Georgia

MACON, Ga. (AP) — A South Carolina man previously convicted of smuggling protected turtles between the United States and Hong Kong faces new allegations of turtle-related crimes in Georgia. Bibb County sheriff’s deputies arrested and jailed Steven Verren Baker, 43, of Holly Hill, South Carolina, on Tuesday and charged him with 15 felony counts of […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Ban on electronic skill games in Virginia reinstated by state Supreme Court