Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

South Carolina man convicted of turtle smuggling charged with turtle abuse in Georgia

Oct 13, 2023, 3:07 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MACON, Ga. (AP) — A South Carolina man previously convicted of smuggling protected turtles between the United States and Hong Kong faces new allegations of turtle-related crimes in Georgia.

Bibb County sheriff’s deputies arrested and jailed Steven Verren Baker, 43, of Holly Hill, South Carolina, on Tuesday and charged him with 15 felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals.

No lawyer was listed in Georgia court records for Baker, who remained jailed Friday with bail set at $8,250. His South Carolina lawyer has since died.

Deputies were responding to a call about an abandoned dog in Macon when they noticed turtles being held in a basin nestled in a pile of trash, WMAZ-TV reports. They wrote in an incident report that a woman identified as Baker’s mother told deputies that Baker had left the turtles with her about two months ago. The mother agreed to hand the turtles over to deputies, saying she had been unable to get her son to retrieve them.

A veterinarian said the turtles were suffering from long-term malnutrition, bacterial and fungal infections, sepsis and shell deformities.

The turtles included 11 rare albino red-eared sliders, one brown red-eared slider and two pink-bellied side necks. There was also a Chinese golden thread turtle, which is considered endangered in the wild, but is legal to breed in captivity.

Baker pleaded guilty in 2018 to one count of conspiracy to smuggle wildlife in federal court in South Carolina after postal inspectors at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York found 46 turtles concealed among noodles and candy in four packages in early 2016. The turtles would be placed in socks and shipped through the mail in boxes labeled “snacks.”

Five other men pleaded guilty in the South Carolina court case, but officials described Baker as the ringleader. Federal officials say Baker was sending turtles from the United States to Hong Kong, as well as receiving turtles from Hong Kong. It’s illegal to trade turtles abroad without a permit when they are protected by a treaty called the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora.

Baker served more than two years in federal prison, followed by two years of supervised release that ended in April 2022.

Baker was also ordered to forfeit $263,225, which is what officials said the turtles were worth.

National News

Associated Press

Joran van der Sloot expected to plead guilty in Natalee Holloway extortion case

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Court records filed Friday indicate Joran van der Sloot, the chief suspect in Natalee Holloway’s 2005 disappearance, intends to plead guilty in a federal case accusing him of trying to extort money from the missing teen’s mother. A federal judge set an Oct. 18 plea and sentencing hearing for van der […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Law restricting bathroom use for Idaho transgender students to go into effect as challenge continues

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho law restricting which bathrooms transgender students can use in schools will go into effect while a court challenge plays out. Chief U.S. District Judge David Nye on Thursday denied a request by a plaintiff who is challenging the law to keep it from being enforced until the lawsuit is […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Judge denies bid to prohibit US border officials from turning back asylum-seekers at land crossings

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A federal judge on Friday denied a bid by immigration advocates to prohibit U.S. officials from turning away asylum-seekers at border crossings with Mexico if they don’t have appointments on a mobile phone app. The ruling is a victory for the Biden administration and its approach to creating new pathways to […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

US military to begin draining leaky fuel tank facility that poisoned Pearl Harbor drinking water

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (AP) — The military next week plans to begin draining fuel from World War II-era underground fuel tanks in Hawaii, nearly two years after the massive facility sickened 6,000 people when it leaked jet fuel into a Pearl Harbor drinking water well. Removing the fuel is a key step toward shutting down […]

3 hours ago

Palestinians flee from northern Gaza to the south after the Israeli army issued an unprecedented ev...

Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: Scenes of grief and desperation on war’s 7th day

Turmoil and misery, anger and anguish. Not even a week has passed since war exploded across Israel and neighboring Gaza. But on both sides of the heavily fortified border, the pain and fear of war is visceral. That is evident in moments easily overlooked in the chaos. In Tel Aviv, a young woman, alone in […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Ban on electronic skill games in Virginia reinstated by state Supreme Court

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A ban on electronic skill games in Virgnia went back into effect Friday after the state Supreme Court vacated an injunction that allowed thousands of the betting machines to remain in gas stations, bars and conveniece stores. The injunction was issued by a lower court in an ongoing lawsuit that argues […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

South Carolina man convicted of turtle smuggling charged with turtle abuse in Georgia