Demonstrators snarl streets in downtown Seattle over Mideast conflict

SEATTLE — Protestors were blocking downtown Seattle streets on Saturday demonstrating about the Israeli-Hamas conflict.

The Seattle Department of Transportation posted on Twitter around 3 p.m. showing protestors were northbound on 4 Avenue at Madison Street.

UPDATE:

Demonstration moving SB on 5th Ave at Pine St. Use alternative routes and use caution. pic.twitter.com/q2CvFusJ19 — SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) October 14, 2023

At last report, there were no reports of violence. Pro-Palestinan demonstrators described the situation as “horrible” and “sad.”

The demonstrations began at Westlake Center and moved through city streets.

We are marching through the streets of Seattle now Folks, I have not seen a solidarity movement like this since the first Iraq War protests in 2003 🇵🇸 #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/zCnDoIbl37 — Jason Call 🇵🇸 WA-02 Green Party candidate 2024 (@CallForCongress) October 14, 2023

People described the numbers to be in the hundreds.

Streets in Seattle are flooded w/ Palestinians & supporters as they gather up to march & protest against the horrible, sad, and horrific situation & attacks they currently face in the country. Here are some videos I took from my apartment window for more insight #FreePalestine 🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/KUHLR1Uqg1 — 365GLOCKO☔️🚶🏽‍♂️ (@365glocko) October 14, 2023

