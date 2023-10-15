Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Booze, beads and art among unclaimed gifts lavished upon billionaire Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker

Oct 14, 2023, 9:58 PM

FILE - Gov. J.B. Pritzker, D-Ill., addresses the crowd before President Joe Biden delivers remarks ...

FILE - Gov. J.B. Pritzker, D-Ill., addresses the crowd before President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at the Old Post Office in Chicago. The Democratic governor and multibillionaire has been lavished with hundreds of gifts from around the world, ranging from a $950 bottle of Japanese whiskey to 35 cents — a quarter and dime, to be exact.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File))
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has so many fans and friends that he receives a $30 gift at the rate of one every three days, but because of his job he accepts none of them, and rarely even sees them.

The second-term Democratic governor and multi-billionaire has been lavished with hundreds of gifts from around the world, ranging from a $950 bottle of Japanese whiskey to 35 cents: a quarter and dime, to be exact.

The state’s 25-year-old Gift Ban Act prohibits public employees such as Pritzker from accepting presents, with broad exceptions. Therefore, the high-priced hooch delivered compliments of the Japanese embassy and three bottles of tequila valued at $450 have remained untapped.

“I don’t get to do that,” Pritzker said at a stop in Springfield. “I will say I like tequila, so that’s why people will have given that to me, but there are a few other spirits that I like as well.”

Pricey bottles of alcohol are not the only gifts that Pritzker eschews. Most are stored in Springfield and Chicago, with a staff member responsible for thank-you notes. Together, they comprise 4 1/2 years of gratuities totaling 561 gifts valued at $16,890.14, according to a log provided to The Associated Press in response to a public records request.

Perishable food is shared with office staff and visitors. The rest will eventually end up in an appropriate charitable home, gubernatorial spokesperson Jordan Abudayyeh said.

A governor receives gifts for reasons you’d expect: A gift bag when he visits a town or cuts a ribbon, a plaque from an advocacy group when he champions its cause. Promotion also plays a part. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has sent king cake and beads to gin up interest in Mardi Gras, while authors seem to believe getting a copy of their latest work into Pritzker’s hands will land it on the bestseller list.

With a net worth of $3.5 billion as a Hyatt Hotel heir, Pritzker is not pining for much. But for those government employees who aren’t among the nation’s 326 richest people, according to Forbes magazine, the law prohibits accepting gifts from those who do or seek business with the state, who perform state-regulated activities and lobbyists.

Acceptable presents from one source must not exceed $100 in a single year and no one may accept food or refreshments valued at more than $75 in a single day.

Initiated in 1998 by the late U.S. Sen. Paul Simon, co-authored by then-first-term state Sen. Barack Obama and signed by Republican Gov. Jim Edgar, the Gift Ban Act was the first major ethics reform in Illinois since post-Watergate campaign-finance disclosure laws.

“It’s worked pretty well,” said David Melton of the advocacy group Reform for Illinois. “As a general rule, they (public employees) are not allowed to accept gifts. That’s the right approach.”

Based on value alone, Pritzker could accept the overwhelming majority of his gubernatorial gift pile. Each present, arriving at a rate of just under 10 a month, averages about $30.

Beside the four bottles of luxurious liquor, there are only six gifts that are generally off limits, including a $200 Mondaine watch from the Swiss ambassador to the U.S. and a $120 potpourri of eco-friendly pet waste bags, biodegradable diaper bags, bamboo utensils and more from a citizen named Tiffany Kuhl.

The COVID-19 crisis imbued the governor’s admirers with generosity. From March 2020 through December 2021, Pritzker received 33 gifts specifically in appreciation of his pandemic protocol, including some that seemed more personal: handmade face-coverings, items with inspirational messages, selections of food and a Gov. Pritzker bobblehead from the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee.

There also was “2:30 p.m. Man,” a painting of a smiling Pritzker in acrylic by SeungRi “Victoria” Park, a Chicago schoolteacher and artist.

“Every day at 2:30, he showed up on my TV,” said Park, referring to Pritzker’s daily news conferences during the worst of the pandemic. “I don’t vote for any politicians, but I like him. I wanted to paint him. He reminded me of Buddha.”

Pritzker, the state’s third Jewish governor, was not a spiritual leader to Park, but his message resonated.

“I don’t go with religion and I don’t go with politicians,” said Park, who has remained free of COVID-19 in the 3 1/2 years since the coronavirus crept into Illinois. “But I go with science.”

As for the Governor’s Gifts scorecard? Shirts: 54. Hats: 21. Mugs and totes: 23. Scarves: seven, including three maroon and gold Loyola University wraps. Pens and pencils: 8. Pins: 11 (plus one rolling pin).

There were 188 books, 27 from the authors themselves, including former Israeli prime minister Shimon Peres. He is listed as sending a signed copy of his autobiography, though he died two years before Pritzker’s election. Sidney Blumenthal, a former adviser to President Bill Clinton, sent his latest Abraham Lincoln biography, along with tequila and a stuffed pink flamingo. Consumer advocate Ralph Nader and his co-author, Mark Green, each sent a copy of “Wrecking America,” a critique of Donald Trump’s presidency.

Sometimes gifts come wrapped in the wrong potato chip bag, like when Pritzker stopped at a Freeport elementary school on June 6 and received from the Stephenson County Democratic Party two bags of Mrs. Fishers potato chips made in nearby Rockford, instead of the equally salty Mrs. Mike’s potato chips manufactured in Freeport.

Party chairperson Jody Coss cannot say for certain whether she grabbed the Freeport snack when she decided to add some hometown flavor to the governor’s greeting.

“The intention,” Coss said sheepishly, “was to give him Mrs. Mike’s.”

___

Associated Press researcher Jennifer Farrar in New York contributed.

National News

Associated Press

Gaza’s desperate civilians search for food, water and safety, as warnings of Israeli offensive mount

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Gaza’s 2.3 million civilians faced a deepening struggle for food, water and safety Sunday and braced for a looming invasion a week after Hamas militants launched a deadly assault on Israel. While hundreds of thousands of Gaza residents sought to heed Israel’s order to evacuate roughly the northern half […]

10 minutes ago

Sacred Hearts School third grade students pet Quincy, a comfort dog with Assistance Dogs of Hawaii,...

Associated Press

Schools near a Maui wildfire burn zone are reopening. Parents wrestle with whether to send kids back

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Children take their places at folding tables on a church patio several miles from where their school burned down. Plastic tubs hold brand new textbooks quickly shipped from a publisher. Recess is on the resort golf course across the street. The wind-driven wildfire that leveled the historic Maui town of Lahaina […]

34 minutes ago

Associated Press

State Fair of Texas evacuated and 1 man arrested after shooting in Dallas injures 3 victims

DALLAS (AP) — Three people were injured Saturday night in a shooting resulting in the evacuation of the State Fair of Texas in Dallas, police said. Police responded to a report of a shooting in the fair’s food court at about 7:45 p.m., the Dallas Police Department said. Investigators determined one man shot at another […]

60 minutes ago

Associated Press

Piper Laurie, 3-time Oscar nominee with film credits such as “The Hustler” and “Carrie,” dies at 91

Piper Laurie, the strong-willed, Oscar-nominated actor who performed in acclaimed roles despite at one point abandoning acting altogether in search of a “more meaningful” life, died early Saturday at her home in Los Angeles. She was 91. Laurie died of old age, her manager, Marion Rosenberg, told The Associated Press via email, adding that she […]

7 hours ago

Palestinians flee from northern Gaza to the south after the Israeli army issued an unprecedented ev...

Associated Press

Weary families trudge through Gaza streets, trying to flee the north before Israel’s invasion

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Some fled home with suitcases jammed with clothes and heirlooms and photographs. Some left with stacks of foam mattresses tied to car roofs. They took buses and vans and cars and carts pulled by donkeys. Many walked. Many had nothing with them but exhausted family members trudging through streets […]

10 hours ago

FILE - FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies before a House Committee on the Judiciary oversight ...

Associated Press

A teen’s death in a small Michigan town led the FBI and police to an online sexual extortion scheme

WASHINGTON (AP) — Last year, a teenager in a small Michigan town killed himself after an online chat turned to demands that he pay money to keep intimate photos secret. He was one of dozens of people targeted online by two men extradited from Nigeria to face charges, FBI director Christopher Wray said Saturday. The […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Booze, beads and art among unclaimed gifts lavished upon billionaire Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker