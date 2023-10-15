Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Another Emergency Alert System blare will hit your cellphone on Thursday

Oct 15, 2023, 4:25 PM | Updated: 8:07 pm

earthquake research...

Parked cars are covered with bricks on February 28, 2001, after an earthquake, measuring 6.8 on the Richter scale, hit Seattle and surrounding areas, causing widespread damage and dozens of injuries. (Photo by DAN LEVINE/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by DAN LEVINE/AFP via Getty Images)

Ted Buehner* NWS Meteorologist's Profile Picture

BY TED BUEHNER* NWS METEOROLOGIST


MyNorthwest.com

Early this month, the National test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) system buzzed cell phones and aired EAS messages on TVs, radios, and across cable and satellite broadcast systems.

This Thursday, the Great Shakeout will use EAS again to initiate the Great Shakeout earthquake drill at about 10:19 a.m. across the state. This time, TV and radio broadcasters along with cable systems will air this EAS test initiated by the National Weather Service (NWS) on the NOAA Weather Radio all-hazard network.

The Great Shakeout is a global drop, cover and hold earthquake drill with over 40 million people registered to participate. In Washington, over 1.2 million people have already registered at ShakeOut.org.

Washington is the number two earthquake-threatened state in the nation, second only to California. The recent 4.3 magnitude quake near Marrowstone Island just south of Port Townsend served as a reminder that Washington is earthquake country.

Everyone needs to prepare for earthquakes. In the interior of Western Washington, a number of earthquake faults crisscross the region including the Seattle fault, the Tacoma fault, the South Whidbey Island fault and the Saddle Mountain fault. All of these faults have generated at least 7.0 magnitude quakes in geologic history.

Then there is the Cascadia Subduction Zone just off the Pacific Northwest coast. History shows this zone can produce around 9.0 magnitude quakes, the last being on January 26, 1700. Geologists indicate this earthquake source releases pressure about every 300 to 500 years, meaning it could occur at any time now. This subduction zone is similar others around the Pacific Ocean basin including the one off the coast of Japan that produced a major earthquake and tsunami in March 2011.

Earthquakes are no-notice events. This year’s Great Shakeout earthquake drill has a focus on being prepared and safe wherever you may be at the time an earthquake occurs. For instance, people spend about a third of their lives asleep. Daily lives also occur at work, school, shopping or while traveling. Schools use this event as their October monthly emergency drill.

So, it is crucial to consider earthquake safety actions wherever you may be when a quake strikes. Communication with loved ones and work staff is also important. Phone systems will likely be overwhelmed in the wake of a quake.

Having a backup communication plan can be critical. The Great Shakeout drill offers the chance to practice your backup communication plan. Know in advance how and who to reach in case phone and power systems go out of service.

When a big earthquake occurs, it is also essential to know if you are in a low-lying coastal tsunami inundation hazard zone. Ground shaking may be the only warning before a tsunami waves arrive. Knowing in advance evacuation routes and where to move to higher ground including vertical evacuation in multi-story buildings or towers is imperative. Many outer Washington coastal schools will also practice their tsunami evacuation plans following the earthquake drill.

Thursday morning’s Great Shakeout drill will offer the opportunity to practice dropping, covering and holding on under a sturdy structure for a minute. Many will have fun during the event by taking photos and videos while under a table or desk, and post them on social media.

To register for the Great Shakeout Washington and to learn more information about this annual earthquake drill and how to better prepare your home, workplace, school and more for earthquakes, visit ShakeOut.org. 

Ted Buehner is the KIRO Newsradio meteorologist and an emergency preparedness specialist.

Local News

Westlake Mideast demonstrations. (Photo: Jason Rantz)...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: KOMO reporter caught lying about Seattle’s Hamas rally

KOMO-TV's Joel Moreno was caught fabricating details about Seattle's pro-Hamas rally over the weekend.

3 hours ago

Westlake fire...

Brittany Toolis, KIRO 7 News

Arson expected in Westlake apartment fire that trapped residents inside

A Westlake apartment building caught fire in the middle of the night, trapping residents inside.

11 hours ago

FILE - A Palestinian man carries a wounded girl into Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, Tuesday, Oct. 10,...

The Associated Press

Gaza hospitals are overwhelmed with patients and desperately low on supplies as invasion looms

Medics in Gaza warned Sunday that thousands could die as hospitals packed with wounded people ran desperately low on fuel and basic supplies.

22 hours ago

Mideast demonstrators in Westlake Center on Saturday. (KIRO 7)...

Bill Kaczaraba

Demonstrators snarl streets in downtown Seattle over Mideast conflict

SEATTLE — Protestors were blocking downtown Seattle streets on Saturday demonstrating about the Israeli-Hamas conflict. The Seattle Department of Transportation posted on Twitter around 3 p.m. showing protestors were northbound on 4 Avenue at Madison Street. UPDATE: Demonstration moving SB on 5th Ave at Pine St. Use alternative routes and use caution. pic.twitter.com/q2CvFusJ19 — SDOT […]

1 day ago

Husky running back reacts after scoring a touchdown against rival Oregon. (Photo: Lindsey Wasson/AP...

Timothy Booth, The Associated Press

Late TD pass by Michael Penix Jr. lifts No. 8 Washington to wild 36-33 win over No. 7 Oregon

Michael Penix Jr. threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Rome Odunze with 1:38 remaining after another debatable fourth-down decision by Oregon, and Camden Lewis missed a 43-yard field goal attempt on the final play as No. 7 Washington held off No. 8 Oregon 36-33 on Saturday in another wild chapter to their heated rivalry.

1 day ago

Renton boulder car...

KIRO 7 News Staff

‘It was literally like hearing an explosion’: Boulder smashes car after falling from Renton overpass

A Renton driver is recalling the moment when what looked like a boulder dropped from an overpass and onto his car –missing him by just a few feet.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Another Emergency Alert System blare will hit your cellphone on Thursday