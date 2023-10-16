Beacon Hill shooting leaves one man dead

Seattle Police are investigating a homicide in Seattle’s Beacon Hill neighborhood Monday morning.

The incident involved two brothers, a 38-year-old and a 40-year-old man, according to KIRO Newsradio’s Sam Campbell.

Just now confirmed from Seattle police: 1 man is dead after a shooting this morning in the Beacon Hill neighborhood. Details limited, will speak with police spokesperson soon. pic.twitter.com/rdWgBZLGly — Sam Campbell (@HeySamCampbell) October 16, 2023

The 40-year-old man was shot and killed. Police have the 38-year-old man in custody.

“They quickly identified a suspect and that suspect was taken into custody,” Seattle Police spokesman Shawn Wiesmiller said.

The brothers’ mother called 9-1-1 after a disturbance.

“He just went around the neighborhood yelling with a bat in his hand,” Ledi, who lives in Beacon Hill. “Minutes later, I saw the police come by.”

We don’t know exactly what happened before the shooting.

Gunshots in Columbia City

Seattle police rushed to gunshots Sunday night in Columbia City.

Around 9:15 p.m. Seattle’s crime map shows multiple 911 callers reported shots being fired near the corner of 36th Avenue South and South Genesee Street.

Sirens blared in the Columbia City neighborhood as officer after officer responded to the area, just near a Walgreens off Rainier Avenue South.

Police told neighbors to stay away and confirmed the shooting investigation over social media.

No word on whether anyone is hurt, if anyone has been arrested, or what happened before the gun was fired.

Follow @https://twitter.com/HeySamCampbell