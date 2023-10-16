Close
Rain returns to the Emerald City, but more sun just around the corner

Oct 16, 2023, 9:42 AM | Updated: 11:16 am

Seattle, Washington, USA. (Photo By: Universal Archive/Universal Images Group Via Getty Images)

BY BILL KACZARABA


You will get rained on Monday afternoon and evening.

There is a 100% chance of rain. The high will be around 61 degrees. The winds will be south at 10 to 15 mph. Rainfall will be around a half an inch.

“Showers and breezy winds on Monday afternoon,” Nick Allard, KIRO 7 meteorologist said. “There could be thunderstorms this afternoon.”

“Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers. Low around 51,” the National Weather Service reports. “South southwest wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.”

On Tuesday, it will be mostly cloudy early with showers developing later in the day. High near 60. Chance of rain 40%.

“Rain likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53,” NWS reports. “South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.”

Wednesday is when the sun really returns. There will be a few passing clouds. The high will be near 70.

Thursday will also be mainly sunny. High 69.

On Friday clouds move back in. Partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 63.

Contributing: KIRO 7 Pinpoint Weather

