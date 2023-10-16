Detectives seeking community’s help in locating homicide suspect 

King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) Major Crimes Detectives are seeking the community’s help in locating the suspect of a homicide in White Center on Oct. 3.

Miguel Rivera Dominguez, 17, has been identified as the suspect who fatally shot Marcel Da’jon Wagner, 21, on a Metro Bus earlier this month. Rivera Dominguez is believed to be armed and extremely dangerous.

Rivera Dominguez has strong ties to the Burien area and is known to use public transportation or seek rides from others. It’s likely he will be wearing a mask to conceal his face while in public.

KIRO 7 News spoke with a man named Antonio after the incident, who said he witnessed the shooting as he waited at the bus stop.

He said he was on his way to grab dinner with a friend.

“The bus opened the doors, then pop pop pop,” he described the moment he heard shots fired.

“Two guys flew out of the bus and ran that way, real fast, youngsters. One with a hoody, and one with curly hair,” he said.

He also said he saw the victim’s body on the sidewalk.

“The guy on the sidewalk, he was just a kid. He did not have a chance to live life,” he said. “He was just a young kid. When the mom and dad get the news, it’s going to be devastating.”

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts can submit a tip by calling (206) 263-2090, via email at mcutips@kingcounty.gov, or anonymously via the P3Tips app. If located, call 911 immediately.

Original Release

On the evening of October 3, at approximately 5:10 p.m., deputies from the King County Sheriff’s Office responded to the vicinity of SW Roxbury Street and 15th Avenue SW for reports of a shooting that occurred on a Metro bus. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a single victim, who was unfortunately pronounced deceased at the scene.

Multiple specialized units, including Guardian 1 aerial support and a K9 Unit, responded to conduct a thorough search for the individuals involved. As of this moment, the search operation has concluded, and the suspect(s) in question remain at large.

Contributing: KIRO 7