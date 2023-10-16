Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Exonerated in 2022, men sue New Orleans over prosecution in which killer cop Len Davis played a role

Oct 16, 2023, 11:48 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Two men whose convictions in a 1994 New Orleans murder were tossed decades later — in part because a notoriously corrupt killer cop was involved in the investigation — sued the city, the district attorney and several former police officers Monday.

Kunta Gable and Sidney Hill (also known as Leroy Sidney Nelson), say in their federal lawsuit they were framed by former police officer Len Davis, who now faces a federal death sentence, and Davis’ accomplice, former officer Sammie Williams. Gable and Hill seek an unspecified amount in damages in the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court.

Both men were locked up for nearly three decades before current District Attorney Jason Williams joined defense lawyers in 2022 to seek their release. Key to that decision was the involvement of Davis. Davis was convicted on federal charges in the 1990s for, while serving as a police officer, having masterminded a drug protection ring involving several other officers and arranging the murder of a woman who filed a brutality complaint against him.

Gable, Hill and Bernell Juluke were teenagers in 1994 when they were arrested in the shooting death of Rondell Santinac near the Desire housing development.

A motion to vacate their conviction was granted by a state judge in 2022. Among the problems the attorneys cited in the case was prosecutors’ failure to disclose evidence undermining the case against the men. Also, the jury didn’t know that Davis and Sammie Williams — the first officers on the scene — were known to cover up the identity of perpetrators and manipulate evidence at murder scenes at the housing development to cover up for drug dealers they protected.

“Although the vacatur of Plaintiffs’ convictions is a long-overdue step towards justice, it does not begin to remedy the enormous harm caused by Defendants’ misconduct,” the lawsuit says.

In addition to the city, the lawsuit names the district attorney, Davis and Sammie Williams, several former detectives and police supervisors as defendants. In addition to spelling out wrongs against Gable and Hill, the the lawsuit outlines scandals that plagued the department in the early 1990s, as well as abuses outlined in a 2011 U.S. Department of Justice report. That report was released following an investigation into police policies and practices that was sparked by the deaths of unarmed civilians following Hurricane Katrina in 2005. It led to a broad reform plan, outlined in a court-approved document known as a “consent decree,” that the city is still operating under.

None of the defendants had responded to the lawsuit in court as of midday Monday. Contact information for Sammie Williams, who pleaded guilty in criminal cases and testified against Davis, wasn’t available. The city declined comment on the pending litigation.

District Attorney Jason Williams (no relation so Sammie Williams) was named a defendant in his capacity as the city’s top prosecutor. He took office in 2021, long after the prosecution of the men. A spokesman noted Williams played a key role in freeing the men.

“It is regrettable that lawyers continue to choose to name OPDA as a defendant in civil lawsuits even when — as in this case — it was OPDA’s work that was instrumental in investigating and exposing the wrongful conviction that caused the release of the wrongly convicted defendants,” Williams spokesman Keith Lampkin said in an email.

National News

Associated Press

Wisconsin Republicans admit vote to fire elections chief had no legal effect

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Wisconsin lawmakers working to oust the state’s nonpartisan top elections official have admitted that a state Senate vote to fire her last month has no legal effect. In a change of course from recent calls to impeach Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe, leaders of the GOP-controlled Legislature said in […]

29 minutes ago

Associated Press

Connecticut postmaster pleads guilty to fraud in $875,000 bribery scheme with maintenance vendor

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — A former Connecticut postmaster has admitted to defrauding the U.S. Postal Service of nearly $875,000 in a scheme involving cash bribes, misuse of USPS credit cards and demands for free personal vehicle repairs. Longtime postmaster Ephrem D. Nguyen of the office in Danbury, a western Connecticut city of more than 86,700, […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Proud Boys member pleads guilty to obstruction charge in Jan. 6 attack on Capitol

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Proud Boys member who joined others from the far-right group in attacking the U.S. Capitol pleaded guilty on Monday to obstructing the joint session of Congress for certifying Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory. William Chrestman, 49, of Kansas, also pleaded guilty to threatening to assault a federal officer during the riot […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

A Baltimore priest has been dismissed over 2018 sexual harassment settlement

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Benedictine monk has been suspended from ministry after the Catholic Archdiocese of Baltimore recently became aware of a payment he made several years ago to settle sexual harassment allegations. Last week, Father Paschal Morlino was dismissed from his position as pastor of St. Benedict Church in southwest Baltimore, where he served […]

3 hours ago

A Pepper X pepper is shown on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Fort Mill, S.C. The pepper variety is now ...

Associated Press

Pepper X marks the spot as South Carolina pepper expert scorches his own Guinness Book heat record

FORT MILL, S.C. (AP) — Ed Currie, the South Carolina hot pepper expert who crossbred and grew the Carolina Reaper that’s hotter than most pepper sprays police use to subdue unruly criminals, has broken his own world record with a pepper that’s three times hotter. Pepper X was publicly named the hottest pepper in the […]

3 hours ago

FILE - Then-President Donald Trump, right, encourages Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, left, to speak durin...

Associated Press

GOP’s Jim Jordan is shoring up support and peeling off detractors ahead of a House speaker vote

Two weeks without a House speaker, Republicans will meet behind closed doors Monday evening to try to unite around their new nominee, far-right firebrand Rep. Jim Jordan, a Donald Trump ally who appears to be quickly shoring up support to win the gavel. One by one Jordan, the hard-charging Judiciary Committee chairman, has been peeling […]

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment — Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Exonerated in 2022, men sue New Orleans over prosecution in which killer cop Len Davis played a role