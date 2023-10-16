Close
Georgia agency investigating fatal shoot by a deputy during a traffic stop

Oct 16, 2023

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


KINGSLAND, Ga. (AP) — Georgia authorities are investigating after a sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a 53-year-old motorist during a traffic stop on Monday.

The Camden County deputy pulled over a driver along Interstate 95 near the Georgia-Florida line. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the driver got out of the car at the deputy’s request and cooperated at first, but became violent after he was told he was being arrested.

A GBI news release said preliminary information shows the deputy shocked the driver with a stun gun when he failed to obey commands, and the driver then began assaulting the deputy. The GBI said the deputy again tried using the stun gun and a baton to subdue him, then drew his gun and shot the driver when he continued to resist.

The agency identified the motorist killed as Leonard Allen Cure. It did not say what prompted the traffic stop.

It is customary for Georgia law enforcement agencies to ask the GBI to investigate shootings involving officers. The agency said it will submit its findings to the district attorney for the coastal Brunswick Judicial Circuit, which includes Camden County.

