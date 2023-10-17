Skorheim: These gas prices are getting out of control!

I’m sorry for this rant, but we’re all friends now and this feels like the place.

I had the misfortune of filling up my gas tank a couple of days ago. As you can see in the photo (which I took out of anger at the time), it was $5.199 for a regular gallon of gas. What made the experience even worse was that just before I pulled up to the pump, I was listening to 97.3 FM KIRO Newsradio (as I always do, of course), and the top-of-the-hour newscast had a report about the national average of gas prices. In much of the rest of the United States, gas is still halfway affordable at around $3.600/gallon, according to AAA. But not here! In the state of Washington, thanks in very large part to outgoing Gov. Jay Inslee and the rest of the bureaucrats in Olympia, we get to pay more than a dollar more per gallon. And for what?

Next time you’re stuck in traffic (which will be very soon if you choose to drive anywhere on our roads in Western Washington), sneak a peek at yourself in your rearview mirror and ask yourself what good that extra $1.60 per gallon is doing to improve your life on the roads here in Washington? Answer: Nothing!

Just over the state line in Idaho, do you know what they’re paying for gas? It’s less than $4 dollar/gallon. How much longer are we going to do this? When is it going to stop? I feel like I’m taking crazy pills. Actually, some crazy pills might be a nice way to make the pain at the pump go away. Does anyone know where I can get some? Asking for a friend.

