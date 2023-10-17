Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Two separate million dollar lottery tickets bought in western Washington

Oct 17, 2023, 9:30 AM

The Washington Lottery says there have been big winners in our state. (AP Photo/File)

(AP Photo/File)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

Check those lottery tickets!

Two separate lottery tickets worth $1 million each were bought in Western Washington in the last month, according to Washington Lottery.

On Oct. 6, at the Silver Reef Casino in Ferndale, a $1 million ticket was bought for Mega Millions.

On Sept. 16, at an Arco on West Heron Street in Aberdeen, a $1 million ticket was bought for Powerball.

More from KIRO 7 News

In addition to the two $1 million tickets, many $50,000 tickets have been bought in Washington the last month:

  • On Sept. 16, at Moxee Market on South Iler Street in Moxee.
  • On Sept. 18, at 7-Eleven on Northeast 192nd Avenue in Camas.
  • On Sept. 20, at The Junction on South Whitcomb Avenue in Tonasket.
  • On Sept. 20, at Coulee Gas on Midway Avenue in Grand Coulee.
  • On Sept. 27, at Winlock Food Mart on State Highway 505 in Winlock.
  • On Sept. 27, at Van Mall Chevron on Vancouver Mall Drive in Vancouver.
  • On Sept. 30, at Hung Long Asian Market on 15th Avenue Southwest in Seattle.
  • On Sept. 30, at Safeway on Roosevelt Way Northeast in Seattle.
  • On Oct. 2, at Walmart on South Quillan Street in Kennewick.
  • On Oct. 4, at Rocket on North Pearl Street in Tacoma.
  • On Oct. 4, at Cottage Grove Mart on Delridge Way Southwest in Seattle.
  • On Oct. 4, at Van Mall Chevron on Northeast Vancouver Mall Drive in Vancouver.
  • On Oct. 7, at Toledo Market Fresh on Cowlitz Street in Toledo.
  • On Oct. 7, at Walmart on Southeast 192nd Avenue in Vancouver.
  • On Oct. 7, at Four Corner Grocery & Deli on State Highway 3 Northeast in Poulsbo.
  • On Oct. 9, at On the Way on East Wellesley Avenue in Spokane.
  • On Oct. 9, at QFC on Mukilteo Speedway in Mukilteo.
  • On Oct. 11, at 7-Eleven on A Street Southeast in Auburn.
  • On Oct. 11, at 4th Street Market & Deli on 4th Street in Marysville.

Winners have 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prizes. Lottery offices are located in Everett, Federal Way, Olympia, Spokane and Yakima, Monday to Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More news from KIRO 7

Local News

Deborah Sampson, left, a nurse at a University of Washington Medical Center clinic in Seattle, give...

Bill Kaczaraba

Both sides clash on charity care law in Wash. hospitals

The Washington State Hospital Association (WSHA) has filed a lawsuit over the state’s charity care law. Washington hospitals currently provide charity care to those with financial need who have an emergency regardless of residence or immigration status. Now, the Department of Health (DOH) wants them to provide charity care for any service. The hospital association […]

2 hours ago

Image: Megan Rapinoe of Seattle-based OL Reign waves to fans after her last home regular-season NWS...

Steve Coogan

Rapinoe’s not done: OL Reign earn NWSL playoff spot, home match

Megan Rapinoe scored two goals as OL Reign won 3-0 over the Chicago Red Stars Sunday. They secured a spot in the NWSL playoffs with the win.

3 hours ago

Image: L94 and her new calf L127 (Photo courtesy of Center for Whale Research)...

Heather Bosch

‘Quite exciting’: All 3 family groups of endangered whales visit Puget Sound

In what's becoming a less frequent event, all groups of the region's endangered Southern Resident Killer Whales came were spotted in the area.

4 hours ago

Image: President Joe Biden speaks during a roundtable with Jewish community leaders in the Indian T...

Associated Press

Biden will head to Israel and Jordan as concerns mount that Israel-Hamas conflict will spread

President Joe Biden will travel to Israel and on to Jordan Wednesday to meet with both Israeli and Arab leadership.

14 hours ago

Image: A Seattle Police Department officer assesses the scene outside a Seattle daycare after a sho...

Steve Coogan

Seattle shooting leads to daycare damage, 1 serious injury

No one inside a Seattle daycare was hurt after a bullet from a drive-by shooting blasted through a window Monday afternoon. 

15 hours ago

Minimum wage...

Bill Kaczaraba

Minimum wage in Seattle to go up more than 6%

The hourly minimum wage in Seattle is going up over 6% for employers with more than 501 workers.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Two separate million dollar lottery tickets bought in western Washington