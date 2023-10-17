Close
NATIONAL NEWS

Prosecutors seeking to recharge Actor Alec Baldwin in fatal shooting on movie set

Oct 17, 2023, 11:35 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Special prosecutors said Tuesday they are seeking to recharge actor Alec Baldwin with involuntary manslaughter in a 2021 fatal shooting on a movie set in New Mexico.

New Mexico-based prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis said they’ll present evidence grand jury within the next two months, noting that “additional facts” have come to light in the October 2021 fatal shooting on the set of western movie on the outskirts of Santa Fe.

