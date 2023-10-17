Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

WORLD

Stock market today: Asian markets edge lower as China reports slower growth in the last quarter

Oct 17, 2023, 12:37 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BANGKOK (AP) — Shares have fallen in Asia after China reported that its economy grew at a 4.9% annual pace in July-September, down from 6.3% in the previous quarter.

U.S. futures also fell, while oil prices jumped $2.

China’s National Bureau of Statistics said the world’s second-largest economy slowed in the summer as global demand for exports faltered and the ailing property sector sank deeper into crisis.

The Chinese government has acted to help the economy with various policies, raising spending on building ports and other infrastructure, cutting interest rates and easing curbs on home-buying. But economists say wider reforms are needed to address longer-term problems, such as a fast-aging population and falling productivity, that are hindering growth.

The weak global demand and the property industry remain the biggest shadows overhanging the economy in the near term, economists said.

“The wider data on the property sector remained weak, although green shoots are appearing,” Capital Economics said in a report. “New housing starts continued to drop and are now at their lowest levels since 2005,” it said.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shed 0.1% to 17,755.25 and the Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.6% to 3,064.76.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo also was down 0.1% at 32,003.18. South Korea’s Kospi added less than 0.1%, to 2,461.78 and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was up less than 3 points, at 7,060.50.

Bangkok’s SET rose 0.5% and India’s Sensex was down less than 0.1%.

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 edged down less than 1 point to 4,373.20. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added less than 0.1%, to 33,997.65, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.3%, to 13,533.75.

A report on Tuesday showed shoppers spent more at U.S. retailers last month than economists expected. But a too-hot economy could also give inflation more fuel and push the Fed to keep interest rates high to suffocate it. Such a move would hurt prices for stocks and other investments.

Treasury yields in the bond market rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury climbed to 4.83% from 4.69% late Monday.

A sharp jump since the summer in the 10-year yield has weighed on the stock market, as traders increasingly accept the Fed’s forecasts that it will likely keep rates high for a long time. The central bank has already pulled its main interest rate to the highest level since 2001 and is debating whether to increase it one more time.

Nvidia and other chipmakers were under extra pressure after the U.S. government broadened restrictions to stop China from acquiring advanced computer chips and the equipment to manufacture them. Nvidia fell 4.7%.

Several big U.S. companies, meanwhile, gained following their latest earnings reports.

Bank of America was helping to lead the market with a 2.3% gain after it beat Wall Street’s profit forecasts for the third quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon rose 3.8% after it also reported stronger profit than expected for the latest quarter.

The broad expectation for companies across the S&P 500 index is that profits returned to growth during the summer for the first time in a year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts rose 9% after rival Choice Hotels International said it wants to buy the company for $90 per share in cash and stock, valuing it at $7.8 billion.

Wyndham said it rejected the offer as “underwhelming.” Choice shares fell 6.8%.

Crude oil prices advanced Wednesday as worries flared that war in the Middle East could lead to disruptions in supplies if it drew in Iran or other major oil-producing countries.

A barrel of U.S. crude for delivery in November jumped $2.15 to $88.81 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It was unchanged Tuesday after bouncing between gains and losses through the day. Brent crude, the international standard, gained $1.98 to $91.88 per barrel.

In currency trading, the dollar slipped to 149.67 Japanese yen from 149.82 yen. The euro rose to 1.0579 from $1.0576.

___

AP Business Writers Zen Soo and Stan Choe contributed.

World

Associated Press

Belgian police kill Tunisian man suspected of shooting 3 Swedish soccer fans, killing 2 of them

BRUSSELS (AP) — Authorities in the Belgian capital shot and killed a Tunisian national on Tuesday hours after they say he gunned down three Swedish soccer fans, killing two of them, and posted a video online in which he claimed credit for the attack and said the Quran was “a red line for which he […]

23 hours ago

Associated Press

Putin begins visit in China underscoring ties amid Ukraine war and Israeli-Palestinian conflict

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Beijing on Tuesday for a visit that underscores China’s support for Moscow during its war in Ukraine as well as Russian backing for China’s bid to expand its economic and diplomatic influence abroad. The two countries have forged an informal alliance against the United States […]

24 hours ago

A person stands in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securit...

Associated Press

Stock market today: Asian shares gain on back of Wall Street rally as war shock to markets fades

BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares advanced Tuesday after U.S. stocks rallied as investors unwound some of last week’s moves driven by worries about war in the Middle East. Oil prices slipped and U.S. futures also edged lower. Markets are awaiting China’s latest economic growth figures, due Wednesday. Economists are forecasting that annual growth dropped to […]

2 days ago

Associated Press

Ecuador’s youngest elected president faces a practically impossible task

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Ecuador ‘s youngest elected president on Monday faced the practically impossible task of reducing a terrifying, drug-driven crime wave within a greatly shortened 1 1/2 years in office. Daniel Noboa, 35, is an heir to one of Ecuador’s largest fortunes thanks to a global empire built on bananas — the country’s […]

2 days ago

Associated Press

Putin’s visit to Beijing underscores China’s economic and diplomatic support for Russia

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to meet this week with Chinese leaders in Beijing on a visit that underscores China’s support for Moscow during its war in Ukraine. The two countries have forged an informal alliance against the United States and other democratic nations that is now complicated by the […]

2 days ago

Associated Press

Canadian autoworkers ratify new contract with General Motors, leaving only Stellantis without deal

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian autoworkers have voted to ratify a three-year contract agreement with General Motors. Members of Unifor, the union representing about 4,300 Canadian workers at three Ontario GM facilities, voted 80.5% in favor of the deal, the union said Sunday in a statement. The vote followed the pattern of an agreement reached earlier […]

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Stock market today: Asian markets edge lower as China reports slower growth in the last quarter