Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Four women killed in multicar crash on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, police say

Oct 17, 2023, 9:52 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — A multicar crash on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu killed four people and injured two others Tuesday night, authorities said.

The crash occurred at about 8:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

“Preliminary information indicates four vehicles were involved in a traffic collision. Four female adults were pronounced deceased at the scene,” the county Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

Two others were taken to the hospital but there was no immediate word on their conditions.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

National News

Associated Press

United Airlines rolling out plan that lets passengers in economy class with window seats board first

United Airlines says that it will start boarding passengers in economy class with window seats first starting next week, a move that will speed up boarding times for flights. The airline said in an internal memo that it will implement the plan on Oct. 26. The plan, known as WILMA, for window, middle and aisle, […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Bloomberg Philanthropies launches $50 million fund to help cities tackle global issues

NEW YORK (AP) — Bloomberg Philanthropies unveiled a $50 million initiative Wednesday to help cities address global issues, including climate change, by launching programs proven effective in other cities around the world. The Bloomberg Cities Ideas Exchange will give city governments grants for startup costs and technical support, as well as sponsor trips and webinars […]

2 hours ago

FILE - The Treasury Building is viewed in Washington, May 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File...

Associated Press

US announces sanctions against a group of 10 Hamas members and financial network over Israel attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. announced sanctions on Wednesday against a group of 10 Hamas members and the Palestinian militant organization’s financial network across Gaza, Sudan, Turkey, Algeria and Qatar as it responds to the surprise attack on Israel that left more than 1,000 people dead or kidnapped. President Joe Biden, who arrived in the […]

2 hours ago

FILE - House speaker Eileen Filler-Corn D-Fairfax, prepares to gavel the House into session at the ...

Associated Press

Former Virginia House Speaker Filler-Corn will forego run for governor and seek congressional seat

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Former Virginia House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn has decided against a bid for governor in 2025 and will instead run next year to represent the competitive northern Virginia congressional seat being vacated by a fellow Democrat, U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton. Filler-Corn, who has served in the Virginia General Assembly since 2010 and […]

4 hours ago

An employee works on a solar panel inside the Hanwha Qcells Solar plant, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, in ...

Associated Press

Major solar panel plant opens in US amid backdrop of industry worries about low-priced Asian imports

A South Korean company has begun production at a huge new solar panel factory in Georgia even as industry leaders say surging Asian imports could dampen efforts to make more solar components in the United States. Qcells, a unit of South Korea’s Hanwha Group, said Wednesday that it can now turn out enough solar panels […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Gaza’s doctors struggle to save hospital blast survivors as Middle East rage grows

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip (AP) — Doctors hamstrung by dwindling medical supplies rushed Wednesday to save people badly wounded in a massive blast at a Gaza City hospital the day before, performing surgery – often without anesthesia – on patients lying on floors, as Israel kept up its attacks on the besieged territory. The Hamas […]

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Four women killed in multicar crash on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, police say