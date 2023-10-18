Close
LOCAL NEWS

Two men shot at bus stop in North Seattle near Northgate

Oct 18, 2023, 1:26 PM | Updated: 2:04 pm

Seattle Police. (Photo: Seattle Police Department)

(Photo: Seattle Police Department)

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


Two men were shot at a bus stop along Aurora Avenue Wednesday, according to the Seattle Police Department.

At about noon, officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 10300 block of Aurora Avenue North, next to an O’Reilly Auto Parts.

When officers arrived, they found two men in their 20s with gunshot wounds.

Both men were transported to Harborview Medical Center, both in serious condition. Police say both men were stable.
There is no suspect description at this time.

If you have information about this incident, contact the Seattle Police Department Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

