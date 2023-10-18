Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Tropical Storm Tammy forms in tropical Atlantic heading toward group of islands, forecasters say

Oct 18, 2023, 1:49 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Tammy formed Wednesday in the central tropical Atlantic, putting a group of islands on alert for its expected approach.

The Miami-based National Hurricane Center said Tammy emerged in the afternoon and was centered at 5 p.m. EDT about 625 miles (1,005 kilometers) east of the Windward Islands. It was moving briskly to the west at 23 mph (37 kph) and expected to gradually strengthen in coming days.

Tropical storm watches have been issued for Barbados, Dominica, and Martinique and Guadeloupe, forecasters said. They noted that tropical storm conditions were possible in the region within 48 hours and that further watches and warnings will likely be required Wednesday or Thursday.

Tammy is expected to initialy spread heavy rains over the northern Windward and Leeward Islands through Friday and then across the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico over the weekend, forecasters said.

Total rainfall totals of between 3 and 6 inches (7-14 centimeters) with maximum amounts of 10 inches (25 centimeters) in some spots has been forecasted for the northern Windward Islands and Leeward Islands.

Lesser rainfall amounts are expected in the British and U.S. Virgin Islands into eastern Puerto Rico, the hurricane center said, adding the storm raises threats of scattered flash flooding, urban flooding and isolated mudslides in higher terrain as it nears the islands.

National News

Associated Press

Chicago’s top cop says using police stations as short-term migrant housing is burden for department

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago’s new police chief said the city’s use of police stations as temporary housing for the growing population of migrants seeking asylum has been a “burden” on the nation’s second-largest police department. Police Superintendent Larry Snelling told The Associated Press in an interview Tuesday that among his main concerns is the toll […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Nevada district attorney clears officers in fatal shooting of man who went on rampage with chainsaw

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada district attorney cleared two police officers of any criminal wrongdoing on Wednesday after they fatally shot a man who went on a rampage with a chainsaw at a Motel 6 three years ago. Ronal Zendejas, 36, of Sparks, cut through doors and swung the running blade at employees and […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Midair collision between hang glider and paraglider in Utah kills 1, injures 2 others

DRAPER, Utah (AP) — A midair collision between a hang glider and paraglider in Utah killed the paraglider pilot, seriously injured his passenger and injured the pilot of the hang glider, police said Wednesday. The two aircraft collided and crashed around 5 p.m. Tuesday near Salt Lake County Flight Park, a popular spot for non-powered […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Lawsuit dropped after school board changes course, adopts Youngkin’s transgender student policy

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Washington-based attorney confirmed Wednesday his firm was dropping litigation it filed last month regarding Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s new policies on transgender students because the school board his firm sued has since adopted guidelines consistent with the governor’s. But the firm could potentially still bring other litigation in districts […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Far-right influencer sentenced to 7 months in 2016 voter suppression scheme

NEW YORK (AP) — A right-wing social media influencer was sentenced to seven months in federal prison on Wednesday for spreading falsehoods via Twitter, now known as X, in an effort to suppress Democratic turnout in the 2016 presidential election. Douglass Mackey, who posted under the alias Ricky Vaughn, was convicted in March of the […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

More arrests to be announced in shooting that killed a Philadelphia police officer, authorities say

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities plan to announce more arrests Wednesday in an airport parking garage shooting that killed a Philadelphia police officer and wounded another last week. Police on Monday said at least two other suspects were being sought as they announced the arrest of Yobranny Martinez Fernandez, 18, of Camden County before dawn in […]

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Tropical Storm Tammy forms in tropical Atlantic heading toward group of islands, forecasters say