Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Father arrested after New Orleans house fire killed his three children, police say

Oct 18, 2023, 8:07 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The father of three children who died in an overnight house fire in New Orleans was arrested Wednesday and faces charges of second-degree murder and aggravated cruelty to juveniles, police said.

The victims in the fire that was reported around midnight Tuesday included a 3-year-old boy who was found dead in the eastern New Orleans home. A 5-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy were rescued but died later at a hospital.

The father, Joseph Washington, 29, was arrested Wednesday afternoon.

Washington’s car had been found Wednesday morning in the neighboring city of Gretna, partially submerged in the Mississippi River.

New Orleans police and U.S. marshals spotted him in another vehicle Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 610 in New Orleans, according to a police news release. He got out of the car and attempted to escape by leaping from an interstate ramp, according to officials at a Wednesday news conference. Before being jailed, Washington was taken to a hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries, police said. Online records weren’t available Wednesday afternoon and it was unclear if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Police said the children’s mother called 911 shortly before midnight Tuesday saying that their father planned to burn the house down. The mother was not at home at the time. Moments later, the fire was reported.

As of Wednesday afternoon, investigators were still working to determine what was used to start the fire. The identities of the mother and children have not been released. Surveillance video obtained by local news outlets shows a man leaving the house shortly before flames engulf much of the residence.

Interim police chief Anne Kirkpatrick said the fire deaths were a “horrific” example of domestic violence. Dr. Jennifer Avegno, who was also at the news conference, said “Violence and homicide is a public health problem.”

“If we don’t fix the root causes, we’re going to keep having these,” she said.

National News

Duane "Keffe D" Davis is led into the courtroom at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, Oct. 4...

Associated Press

Defendant in Tupac Shakur killing case is represented by well-known Las Vegas lawyer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Southern California street gang leader charged in the fatal shooting of Tupac Shakur in 1996 in Las Vegas will make a court appearance Thursday with a lawyer from one of the city’s best-known political families, one that has represented mobsters, athletes and other famous clients. Attorney Ross Goodman told The […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

California tech CEO convicted in COVID-19 and allergy test fraud case sentenced to 8 years in prison

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A Silicon Valley executive who lied to investors about inventing technology that tested for allergies and COVID-19 using only a few drops of blood was sentenced Wednesday to eight years in prison and ordered to pay $24 million in restitution, federal prosecutors said. Mark Schena, 60, was convicted last year […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Workers noticed beam hanging off railcar days before fatal accident but didn’t tell the railroad

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Several days before a Norfolk Southern conductor trainee was killed by a metal beam protruding from a parked railcar on the next track, workers at a U.S. Pipe facility noticed the beam was hanging off the top of the car but never told the railroad about it, federal investigators say. The […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

South Texas police officer was fatally shot during a pursuit of 2 men, police say

SAN BENITO, Texas (AP) — A South Texas police officer was fatally shot after he joined an hourslong pursuit of two men who fled a traffic stop and led officers on a chase through several cities before they were arrested, authorities said. San Benito Lt. Milton Resendez was fatally shot as his vehicle crossed paths […]

4 hours ago

This undated image provided by Amazon.com shows the so-called Prime Air unmanned aircraft project t...

Tom Murphy and Haleluya Hadero, Associated Press

Amazon will start testing drones that will drop prescriptions on your doorstep, literally

Amazon will soon make prescription drugs fall from the sky when the e-commerce giant becomes the latest company to test drone deliveries for medications.

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Tropical Storm Tammy forms in tropical Atlantic heading toward group of islands, forecasters say

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Tammy formed Wednesday in the central tropical Atlantic, putting a group of islands on alert for its expected approach. The Miami-based National Hurricane Center said Tammy emerged in the afternoon and was centered at 5 p.m. EDT about 625 miles (1,005 kilometers) east of the Windward Islands. It was moving […]

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Father arrested after New Orleans house fire killed his three children, police say