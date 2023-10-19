Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Family dog recovering after consuming methamphetamine on walk

Oct 18, 2023, 7:01 PM

family dog methamphetamine...

A bag of meth recovered by Seattle Police (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A family’s dog in Snoqualmie is recovering at an animal hospital after the pet found and ate methamphetamine on a walk in North Bend last weekend.

The pet owner spotted her dog, a Labrador retriever, eating out of a discarded food container along a trail. She wasn’t too worried at first, but soon her dog started moving his head back and forth uncontrollably.

A veterinarian suspected drugs and test results later confirmed the dog tested positive for methamphetamine.

More on dogs in danger from drug consumption: Drug-sniffing dog almost died after being exposed to fentanyl

Seattle veterinarian Kelly Burke said it’s always better to be safe than sorry.

“Even if you have no idea what your dog may have gotten into, the bottom line is definitely call your vet or go to the (emergency room),” Burke told KIRO Newsradio. “I’d never recommend giving any at-home treatments because lots of times we just never know, it might look like something to an owner and then to us it looks completely different.

“If they’re acting strange, if they’re lethargic, if you’re seeing seizures, vomiting, diarrhea, odd urination or defecation, always give your vet a call,” Burke continued.

The dog is slowly recovering as of this reporting.

Contributing: James Lynch, KIRO Newsradio

Local News

UW primate...

Frank Sumrall

Primate for UW studies dies in program’s care, inspection found

The primate's death was one of four non-compliant items an unannounced inspection by the United States Department of Agriculture found.

7 hours ago

skorheim pumpkin carving...

Frank Sumrall

Video: Jake Skorheim carves his greatest pumpkin yet

Jake Skorheim, host of KIRO Nights, gets festive in the office as he carves a pumpkin commemorating his late-night talk radio show.

7 hours ago

Image: A car passes by a Costco store in Seattle....

Bill Kaczaraba

Costco CEO Jelinek to step down; Vachris will take over

Costco Wholesale Corporation announced Wednesday that Craig Jelinek will step down as Chief Executive Officer, effective Jan. 1, 2024.

8 hours ago

This undated image provided by Amazon.com shows the so-called Prime Air unmanned aircraft project t...

Tom Murphy and Haleluya Hadero, Associated Press

Amazon will start testing drones that will drop prescriptions on your doorstep, literally

Amazon will soon make prescription drugs fall from the sky when the e-commerce giant becomes the latest company to test drone deliveries for medications.

8 hours ago

Rep. Derek Kilmer...

Bill Kaczaraba

Rep. Derek Kilmer: ‘There has to be potential for an enlightened path forward’

"I think there has to be potential for an enlightened path forward," Kilmer said despite Rep. Jim Jordan's struggles to become House speaker.

9 hours ago

shot seattle...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Two men shot at bus stop in North Seattle near Northgate

Two men were shot at a bus stop along Aurora Avenue Wednesday, according to the Seattle Police Department.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Family dog recovering after consuming methamphetamine on walk