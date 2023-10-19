Family dog recovering after consuming methamphetamine on walk

A family’s dog in Snoqualmie is recovering at an animal hospital after the pet found and ate methamphetamine on a walk in North Bend last weekend.

The pet owner spotted her dog, a Labrador retriever, eating out of a discarded food container along a trail. She wasn’t too worried at first, but soon her dog started moving his head back and forth uncontrollably.

A veterinarian suspected drugs and test results later confirmed the dog tested positive for methamphetamine.

Seattle veterinarian Kelly Burke said it’s always better to be safe than sorry.

“Even if you have no idea what your dog may have gotten into, the bottom line is definitely call your vet or go to the (emergency room),” Burke told KIRO Newsradio. “I’d never recommend giving any at-home treatments because lots of times we just never know, it might look like something to an owner and then to us it looks completely different.

“If they’re acting strange, if they’re lethargic, if you’re seeing seizures, vomiting, diarrhea, odd urination or defecation, always give your vet a call,” Burke continued.

The dog is slowly recovering as of this reporting.

Contributing: James Lynch, KIRO Newsradio