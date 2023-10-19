Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Trump’s campaign cash overwhelms his GOP rivals. Here are key third-quarter fundraising takeaways

Oct 18, 2023, 9:05 PM

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Oct. 16, 2023, in Adel...

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Oct. 16, 2023, in Adel, Iowa. Trump is crushing his Republican presidential rivals in the contest to raise campaign cash, putting the other White House hopefuls in an unenviable position before the first votes are cast in January. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump is crushing his Republican presidential rivals in the contest to raise campaign cash, putting the other White House hopefuls in an unenviable position before the first votes are cast in January.

Those who have amassed a nest egg will have the resources to last for the foreseeable future, while those without will face hard choices in the coming days, weeks and months.

Here are some takeaways from the recently released campaign finance disclosures that cover the third quarter:

LET’S BE REAL

Trump’s political operation has splurged at least $20 million this year on legal expenses arising from a sprawling set of court cases and lawsuits faced by the former president and his allies. It’s an enormous outlay of cash, big enough to sink even a generously financed campaign.

Yet as the GOP presidential primary enters a crucial make-or-break phase before voting begins early next year, the latest campaign finance disclosures show Trump still has more money socked away than his top rivals — combined.

The amount of cash a candidate has in reserve offers a window into the health of their campaign. Those with an ample sum will have the money needed to hold events, run TV ads and communicate with voters. Those who lack it are all but certain to struggle.

But the stark disparity between Trump, whose presidential campaign had $37.5 million at the end of September, and the balances held by his rivals like former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott speaks to a broader reality in the race: It’s Trump’s to lose and his rivals have both limited time and limited means to change that.

The drop-off from Trump is steep. That’s led some candidates to send repeated and at times desperate-sounding pleas.

“Did you know that every new member who donates to Team DeSantis gets their own bumper sticker as a welcome present? Chip in $5 or more today,” read one text message solicitation sent last month.

PALMETTO RIVALRY

Tim Scott was in an enviable position when he entered the Republican presidential contest, boasting of a $21.9 million war chest amassed over the years from his prominent perch in the Senate.

Things were less rosy for Haley, his home state rival. The one-time accountant raised $8.3 million last April, but relied on accounting gimmicks to inaccurately inflate her fundraising success by several million dollars in a press release.

Now the tables have turned.

Haley entered October with somewhat of a fundraising tailwind after doubling the money in her campaign account to $11.5 million over the past three months, thanks in part to strong debate performances that led to a flood of contributions.

Scott, meanwhile, has so far failed to catch on while hemorrhaging cash. That includes $14 million spent on advertising, according to data from advertising tracking firm Ad Impact. And he held $13.3 million at the end or September — down from $21 million at the start of the quarter.

The big spending super PAC that supports him — a group that can raise and spend unlimited sums, so long as they do not coordinate with Scott — also cancelled tens of millions of dollars in TV reservations planned for the fall.

DESANTIS

Like Scott, DeSantis has also blown through a prodigious amount of money. The Florida governor entered the race with sky-high expectations and a $20 million pile of cash.

But his campaign, which was built out to convey the image of a front-runner, soon bowed to reality. DeSantis trimmed staff and expenses after burning through $8 million during an early six-week spending spree that included more than 100 paid staffers, a large security detail and luxury travel.

While he has continued to raise respectable sums, he is still spending almost as much as he takes in. That left him with $12.3 million at the end of the quarter.

One variable is his super PAC, Never Back Down, which DeSantis’ political operation seeded with money left over from his 2022 gubernatorial campaign. The group won’t have to disclose its finances until later.

WITHER MIKE PENCE

Mike Pence was always going to face an uphill climb in a Republican presidential contest dominated by Trump, the man whom he served as a loyal vice president for four years.

His dismal fundraising has not helped.

Pence entered October running on fumes with $1.1 million cash on hand and debts of $621,000. That’s after Pence, who is not independently wealthy, lent $150,000 of his own money to the campaign in July, records show.

The rate at which he has burned through cash is not sustainable absent a large infusion of cash. Though Pence raised about $4.5 million since entering the race, he has spent $3.4 million.

His expenditures offer a glimpse of a campaign flying low to the ground. Postage and printing was his biggest expenditure, costing $1.4 million. Travel cost him $207,000. Advertising and media production — what well-financed campaigns rely on to get their message out — accounted for about $80,000, records show.

It hasn’t been all bad for Pence, who had a couple buzzy moments at a GOP debate in August. They came at the expense of Vivek Ramaswamy, a 38-year-old biotech financier and conservative ingenue whose critiques of “woke” politics have garnered attention.

“Now is not the time for on-the-job training. We don’t need to bring in a rookie,” Pence said during one memorable exchange.

The difficulty for Pence is that it is a steep climb for him to reach the next debate stage. The Republican National Committee uses a candidates’ ability to raise money from grassroots donors as a metric for qualifying — and it raised the thresholds for the next one.

BIDEN HIS TIME

While the Republican field of contenders crow about raising $10 million or $20 million, President Joe Biden has repeatedly touted totals that are far greater, like the $71 million his campaign says he has taken in since July.

Welcome to one of the advantages of incumbency.

As the leader of his party, Biden is able to rake in massive amounts through a joint fundraising agreement with the Democratic National Committee and all 50 state party committees. Under that arrangement, a single donor can stroke a check for nearly $1 million.

Republicans vying for the GOP nod, meanwhile, are on their own without this strategic advantage. Under federal campaign finance laws, their donations are capped at $3,300 per donor for the primary, though that will change once a nominee is selected and they can raise money in concert with the party.

National News

Beth Holloway speaks to media with her son Matt Holloway after the appearance of Joran van der Sloo...

Associated Press

Joran van der Sloot’s confession in Natalee Holloway case provides long-sought answers, mother says

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Beth Holloway was after one thing for 18 years: answers about what happened to her missing daughter. She got them Wednesday when Joran van der Sloot, long considered the chief suspect in her daughter’s 2005 disappearance in Aruba, admitted in submitted court filings to bludgeoning Natalee Holloway to death on a […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Marine killed in homicide at Camp Lejeune; second Marine held for suspected involvement

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (AP) — A Marine was killed in a homicide at Camp Lejeune on Wednesday night and a second Marine was held on suspicion of being involved, the base said. Base authorities took the Marine into custody at about 10:15 p.m. after an incident that occurred in a barracks room on the North […]

3 hours ago

Hokuao Pellegrino talks about the history of breadfruit in Lahaina at Noho'ana Farm on Tuesday, Oct...

Associated Press

The trees arrived with Polynesian voyagers. After Maui wildfire, there’s a chance to restore them

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — For people around the world, the green leaves that sprouted from a scorched, 150-year-old banyan tree in the heart of devastated Lahaina symbolized hope following Maui’s deadly wildfire this summer. Teams rushed to flood its roots with water, hoping to save a magnificent tree that had provided shade for community events, […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

The House speaker’s race hits an impasse as defeated GOP Rep. Jim Jordan wants to try again

WASHINGTON (AP) — Refusing to drop out, Republican Rep. Jim Jordan has brought the House speaker’s race to a stalemate — the hard-fighting ally of Donald Trump has been unable to win the gavel but he and his far-right allies won’t step aside for a more viable GOP nominee. The House is tentatively set to […]

3 hours ago

FILE - Border Patrol Deputy Chief for the Tucson Sector Justin De La Torre walks along the border f...

Associated Press

Most in the US see Mexico as a partner despite border problems, AP-NORC/Pearson poll shows

MIAMI (AP) — Most people in the U.S. see Mexico as an essential partner to stop drug trafficking and illegal border crossings, even as they express mixed views of Mexico’s government, according to a new poll. The poll from the Pearson Institute for the Study and Resolution of Global Conflicts and The Associated Press-NORC Center […]

4 hours ago

FILE - Desks fill a classroom in a high school in Pennsylvania on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Gaps betw...

Associated Press

Racial gaps in math have grown. A school tried closing theirs by teaching all kids the same classes

Hope Reed was seeing stark disparities a decade ago at her high school in the suburbs of Columbia, South Carolina. Nearly half the school’s students were white, but the freshman remedial math classes were made up of almost all students of color. Reed, then chair of the math department at Blythewood High School, intervened with […]

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Trump’s campaign cash overwhelms his GOP rivals. Here are key third-quarter fundraising takeaways