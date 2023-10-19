Close
NATIONAL NEWS

A 19-year-old was charged in the death of a fellow Mississippi college student

Oct 19, 2023, 12:14 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A 19-year-old has been arrested and charged with killing a fellow college student in Mississippi on Sunday.

Joshua Brown of Columbia, Mississippi, was arrested Wednesday in the death of 21-year-old Jaylen Burns. Brown was charged with murder and illegal possession of a firearm on school property, arrest affidavits show.

The shooting was reported late Sunday at an apartment complex on the campus in Mississippi’s capital city. Jackson State University said Burns was an industrial technology major from Chicago.

Brown is a student at Jones College in Ellisville, about 85 miles (136 kilometers) away from Jackson. He was initially arrested by Jones College Campus police and was then turned over to authorities in Jackson, according to a news release.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones told WLBT-TV that Brown is being held at the Raymond Detention Center in Hinds County.

Reached by phone Thursday, the Hinds County Public Defender’s Office said an attorney had not been assigned to represent Brown. It was not clear whether he had obtained a private attorney. A call to the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office seeking information about his representation was not immediately returned.

In a statement after the shooting, Jackson State University’s acting president, Elayne H. Anthony, called Burns an “ambitious and bright young man, who believed in being of service.”

