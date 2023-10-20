Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Slew of Thursday shootings stretch across Wash.

Oct 19, 2023, 5:16 PM | Updated: 5:34 pm

At the Ballard crime scene, a car can be seen with bullet holes in its windshield. (Photo: James Lynch, KIRO Newsradio)

BY FRANK SUMRALL


Police are investigating multiple shootings that occurred in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood Thursday evening, resulting in one dead and three injured.

The first shooting happened near Golden Gardens. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded to the 8400 block of Seaview Place NW — just north of a parking lot that accesses the beach — at Golden Gardens just after 4 p.m.

“I got people running all over the place, apparently a subject just shot another one,” a Seattle police officer said over dispatch. “I am under control, but I got one subject critically injured. Send as many units as you can, we’re going to need a medic.”

The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) reported it found two victims in the Golden Gardens shootings, a 44-year-old man who died at the scene and a 25-year-old man who was treated and taken to Harborview Medical Center. SFD stated he is in stable condition.

“Seattle police tell us this started with a confrontation over a stolen car that ended in a shootout right here at the Golden Gardens dog park,” KIRO Newsradio’s Kate Stone reported from the scene. “There were several bystanders with their dogs nearby. Thankfully none of them were hit, but one man involved in the shootout died and another was taken to Harborview Medical Center from this scene. We also know that multiple people took off and ended up at Market Street — where police responded and found two more people with gunshot wounds.”

Seattle police reported a black CRV fled either northbound or southbound from the dog park on Seaview Place.

A second shooting occurred just minutes later in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood at 26th Avenue NW & NW Market Street. A homicide unit has been called to the scene alongside a large police presence.

According to FOX 13, SFD stated it treated a 50-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man for gunshot wounds. Both were taken to Harborview Medical Center and are in stable condition.

Toppenish shooting

In Central Washington, four people — all under the age of 22 — were killed by gunfire while another is in critical condition after a shooting erupted in the 200 block of Pearne St., Toppenish.

Toppenish police reported it appeared the gunman, a 19-year-old man, killed himself after shooting multiple people in the home with him at approximately 5 a.m. Thursday morning. The victims who died at the scene were a 13-year-old boy and two women aged 18 and 21.

Detectives are still working to determine the reason for the killings.

“While the investigation is still in its early stages, preliminary findings indicate that the suspect, whose identity is being withheld pending family notification, acted alone,” Toppenish Police reported. “The motive behind this heinous act remains unknown at this time.”

Toppenish police have asked people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

 

