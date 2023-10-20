Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

A Maryland circuit court judge was fatally shot in the driveway of his home, police say

Oct 19, 2023, 9:18 PM | Updated: 11:34 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — A Maryland circuit court judge was fatally shot in the driveway of his home Thursday night, police said.

Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson, 52, was found with apparent gunshot wounds around 8 p.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Wilkinson was taken from the home in Hagerstown to Meritus Medical Center, where he died of his injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the fatal shooting.

National News

FILE - Pumpjacks dip their heads to extract oil in a basin south of Duchesne, Utah on July 13, 2023...

Associated Press

Long lines at gas pump unlikely, but Middle East crisis could disrupt oil supplies, raise prices

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fifty years after the 1973 Arab oil embargo, the current crisis in the Middle East has the potential to disrupt global oil supplies and push prices higher. But don’t expect a repeat of the catastrophic price hikes and long lines at the gasoline pump, experts say. The Israel-Hamas war is “definitely not […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

2 San Antonio police officers shot and wounded during domestic disturbance call; suspect surrenders

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (AP) — Two San Antonio police officers were shot and seriously wounded Wednesday night as they tried to stop a man from burning a home during a domestic dispute, authorities said. The officers were shot at around 7:30 p.m. while answering a disturbance call on the city’s northeast side and were in […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Major US Muslim group cancels Virginia banquet over bomb and death threats

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — A national Muslim civil rights group said Thursday it is moving its annual banquet out of a Virginia hotel that received bomb and death threats possibly linked to the group’s concern for Palestinians caught in the Israel-Hamas war. The Council on American-Islamic Relations, or CAIR, canceled plans to hold its 29th […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Chicago-area man charged with hate crimes for threatening Muslim men

WHEATON, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago man has been charged with two hate crimes for allegedly verbally abusing and threatening to shoot two Muslim men, a prosecutor said Thursday. Larry York, 46, of Lombard, was denied pretrial release during a court hearing Thursday, DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. York confronted the victims […]

6 hours ago

Associated Press

Major water main break impacts thousands, prompts state of emergency in a northern New York county

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — A state of emergency was issued Thursday in a northern New York county, where the Fort Drum U.S. Army base is located, following a major water main break that has left tens of thousands without water. Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado said 32,000 gallons (121,000 liters) of drinking water from six of […]

6 hours ago

Associated Press

Judge blocks California school district policy to notify parents if their child changes pronouns

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Parts of a controversial Southern California school district policy that require school staff to tell parents if their child asks to change their gender identification will remain halted after a judge granted a preliminary injunction Thursday to block them until a final decision is made in the case. The ruling by […]

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

A Maryland circuit court judge was fatally shot in the driveway of his home, police say