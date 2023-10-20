Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Florida man convicted of murdering wife in dispute over ‘Zombie House Flipping’ appearance

Oct 20, 2023, 8:04 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been found guilty of murdering his wife after a dispute over whether they should appear together on a home-renovation television show.

David Tronnes was found guilty of first-degree murder Wednesday for the 2018 death of Shanti Cooper-Tronnes, who prosecutors said was beaten and strangled to death in their Orlando house. Tronnes was sentenced to life in prison immediately after jurors returned the guilty verdict following almost five hours of deliberations.

According to prosecutors, Tronnes had spent thousands of dollars on home renovations in hopes of appearing on the A&E reality show “Zombie House Flipping,” which is filmed in Orlando. Cooper-Tronnes refused to appear on the show, which upset Tronnes and led to arguments.

Cooper-Tronnes was killed in the bedroom, and Tronnes attempted to clean up the scene before police arrived, according to evidence presented at trial. Tronnes claimed he found his wife in the bathtub after spending the day cleaning and walking his dogs.

National News

Associated Press

Cleveland museum sues to stop seizure of statue believed to depict Marcus Aurelius

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Museum of Art has sued New York City authorities over their seizure of a headless bronze statue believed to depict the Roman emperor and philosopher Marcus Aurelius. A warrant signed by a judge in Manhattan on Aug. 14 ordered the seizure of the statue, which the museum acquired in 1986 […]

6 minutes ago

Post-doctoral researcher Tofunmi Omiye, right, gestures while talking in his office with assistant ...

Associated Press

AI chatbots are supposed to improve health care. But research says some are perpetuating racism

Researchers cautions that popular chatbots are perpetuating racist, debunked medical ideas, prompting concerns that the tools could worsen health disparities for Black patients.

2 hours ago

File - Director Stephen Gyllenhaal, left, and Dan Pallotta attend the premiere of "Uncharitable" on...

Associated Press

Can the new film ‘Uncharitable’ change people’s minds about “overhead” at nonprofits?

NEW YORK (AP) — All Hands and Hearts makes a promise in big letters on the front page of its website: “95 cents of every dollar is spent on our programs.” The Massachusetts-based disaster relief nonprofit, like so many charitable organizations have for decades, feels the pressure to operate as leanly as possible. Izzy Smith, […]

3 hours ago

FILE - Pumpjacks dip their heads to extract oil in a basin south of Duchesne, Utah on July 13, 2023...

Associated Press

Long lines at gas pump unlikely, but Middle East crisis could disrupt oil supplies, raise prices

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fifty years after the 1973 Arab oil embargo, the current crisis in the Middle East has the potential to disrupt global oil supplies and push prices higher. But don’t expect a repeat of the catastrophic price hikes and long lines at the gasoline pump, experts say. The Israel-Hamas war is “definitely not […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Lawyer Kenneth Chesebro, appears before Judge Scott MacAfee during a motions hearing on Oct....

Associated Press

Jury selection will begin in the first trial in the Georgia election case against Trump and others

ATLANTA (AP) — Jury selection is set to begin Friday for the first defendant to go to trial in the Georgia case that accuses former President Donald Trump and others of illegally scheming to overturn the 2020 election in the state. Lawyer Kenneth Chesebro was indicted just over two months ago along with Trump and […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

A man whose divorce case was before killing is ID’d as a person of interest in the death

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — A Maryland judge who was shot to death outside his home presided over the divorce case of the man now identified as person of interest in the killing, court records show. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said it was searching for 49-year-old Pedro Argote in connection with the shooting death of […]

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Florida man convicted of murdering wife in dispute over ‘Zombie House Flipping’ appearance