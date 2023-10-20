Close
Road closures this weekend affecting drivers between Seattle, Tacoma

Oct 20, 2023, 1:45 PM | Updated: 2:29 pm

BY NATE CONNORS


The southbound Interstate 5 off-ramps to Mercer Street will be shut down for most of the weekend. Crews will grade and repave the new reversible express-lanes ramp.

Closures begin Friday night at 10 p.m. and will reopen Monday morning by 5 a.m., with a brief opening Saturday evening between 5 and 8 p.m. to allow fans access to the Seattle Kraken game at Climate Pledge Arena.

More traffic news: Washington roads are on a ‘glide path to failure’

Maintenance work in the Mercer Lid and Mount Baker Tunnels will close all westbound lanes of Interstate 90 between Mercer Island and Seattle.

During the closure, crews will perform regular maintenance, including testing the phone lines and fire detection system, emergency stairwell and camera cleaning, and clearing vegetation.

This overnight closure begins Friday night at 9 p.m., with all lanes reopening Saturday morning by 6 a.m.

Drivers through Tacoma will need to plan around lane closures on northbound Interstate 5 between 38th Street and Portland Avenue.  Only one lane will be open during this 12-hour project while crews repair the driving surface.

The City Center Exit will also be closed. Work begins Saturday night at 8 p.m. through Sunday morning at 8 a.m.

