Prosecutors say ‘insufficient evidence’ for charges in Tacoma crash that killed 6

Prosecutors have declined to file charges related to a crash that happened in July which killed 6 people on State Route 509 through Tacoma.

Two cars crashed into each other July 17 near Alexander Avenue and SR 509. Washington State Patrol (WSP) said six people who rode in a 2021 KIA Forte died after hitting a BMW SUV.

More news: Captain was asleep at the wheel during ’22 ferry crash

According to investigators at the time, early indications showed that one of the drivers may have been driving too fast and may have run a red light. Tacoma firefighters had to cut off the Kia’s roof to get to the people inside. Six of those seven would tragically die in the intersection.

The Tacoma News Tribune reported that the prosecutor’s office wrote in a memo that there was “insufficient evidence” in the case to bring any charges.

“There is insufficient evidence to prove that the BMW driver acted with disregard for the safety of others, Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Elizabeth Dasse wrote. “The driving behavior showed that he was driving in excess of the speed limit, but slowing prior to the intersection. It was reported that the BMW entered the intersection on a yellow light while the Kia entered the intersection on a red light. The BMW was going above the speed limit of 50 MPH, but that alone is insufficient to support a criminal charge.”

More news: Students walk out of Chief Sealth High to protest ongoing sexual violence, harassment

The case centered around the BMW driver, but according to KIRO 7, there was not enough evidence to prove they acted with disregard for other people’s safety, nor were they to blame for the collision.

KIRO 7 contributed to this report