Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

US judge unseals plea agreement of key defendant in a federal terrorism and kidnapping case

Oct 20, 2023, 11:51 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A U.S. district judge has unsealed a plea agreement for one of the key defendants in a terrorism and kidnapping case that stemmed from a cross-country search for a missing toddler that ended with a 2018 raid on a squalid compound in northern New Mexico.

The documents were made public Thursday, just days after a jury convicted four other family members in what prosecutors had called a “sick end-of-times scheme.”

Authorities said it was under Jany Leveille’s instruction that the family fled Georgia with the boy, ending up in a remote stretch of the high desert where they conducted firearms and tactical training to prepare for attacks against the government. It was all tied to a belief that the boy would be resurrected as Jesus Christ, and he would then explain which corrupt government and private institutions needed be eliminated.

Leveille pleaded guilty to conspiracy to provide material support to terrorists and being in possession of a firearm while unlawfully in the United States. She never appeared in court during the three-week trial, but prosecutors did present as evidence some of her writings about the family’s plans.

Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, the boy’s father and Leveille’s partner, was convicted of three terrorism-related charges. Wahhaj’s brother-in-law, Lucas Morton, also was convicted of terrorism charges, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, and kidnapping that resulted in the boy’s death. Wahhaj’s two sisters — Hujrah and Subhanah Wahhaj — were convicted only on the kidnapping charges.

In a case that took years to get to trial, jurors heard weeks of testimony from children who had lived with their parents at the compound, other family members, firearms experts, doctors and forensic technicians. The defendants, who are Muslim, argued that federal authorities targeted them because of their religion.

Authorities raided the family’s compound in August 2018, finding 11 hungry children and dismal living conditions without running water. They also found 11 firearms and ammunition that were used at a makeshift shooting range on the property on the outskirts of Amalia near the Colorado state line.

The remains of Wahhaj’s 3-year-old son, Abdul-Ghani Wahhaj, were found in an underground tunnel at the compound. Testimony during the trial indicated that the boy died just weeks after arriving in New Mexico and that his body was kept for months with Leveille promising the others that he would be resurrected.

An exact cause of death was never determined amid accusations that the boy, who had frequent seizures, had been deprived of crucial medication.

Under the terms of her plea agreement, Leveille faces up to 17 years in prison. The other defendants — who each face up to life in prison for their convictions — will remain in custody pending sentencing, which has not yet been scheduled.

National News

Image: U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, sits in the House chamber after the House of Representatives f...

Associated Press

House Republicans drop Jim Jordan as their nominee for speaker, stumbling back to square one

The blocked-House impasse deepening, Republicans have no realistic or workable plan to unite the fractured GOP majority.

23 minutes ago

Associated Press

New Jersey dad sues state, district over policy keeping schools from outing transgender students

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey father filed a federal lawsuit to block a state policy aimed at keeping schools from outing transgender students to their parents. Frederick Short Jr., whose three children attend Cherry Hill High School, filed the suit Oct. 12 in U.S. District court. He argues that the policy violates […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Baltimore to pay $48 million to 3 men wrongly imprisoned for decades in ‘Georgetown jacket’ killing

Baltimore will pay $48 million to three Black men who each spent 36 years in prison for a high-profile killing they did not commit after police wrongly arrested them as teenagers, according to an agreement. The largest settlement in Maryland history was unanimously approved this week by the Baltimore City Board of Estimates, closing a […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Cyberattack hits 2 New York hospitals, forces ambulance diversions

KINGSTON, N.Y. (AP) — Two hospitals in New York were hit with a cyberattack and are diverting patients to other facilities, hospital officials said Friday. The cyberattack affected computer systems at HealthAlliance Hospital in Kingston along with Margaretville Hospital and Mountainside Residential Care Center — all part of the Westchester Medical Center Health Network. The […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Former Florida lawmaker who sponsored ‘Don’t Say Gay’ sentenced to prison for COVID-19 relief fraud

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The former Florida lawmaker who sponsored the controversial law critics call “Don’t Say Gay” was sentenced to six months in federal prison Thursday for defrauding a federal coronavirus relief loan program for small businesses. Former state Rep. Joe Harding, a 36-year-old Republican, resigned in December after being charged with fraudulently obtaining […]

3 hours ago

FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, July 26, 2023, in Wi...

Associated Press

Hunter Biden prosecutor to appear for closed-door congressional testimony

WASHINGTON (AP) — The special counsel overseeing the Hunter Biden investigation is expected to testify before a Congressional committee behind closed doors as a GOP probe into the Justice Department’s handling of the case continues to unfold. In a rare step, David Weiss is set to appear for a transcribed interview before members of the […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

US judge unseals plea agreement of key defendant in a federal terrorism and kidnapping case