Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

US commitment to Ukraine a central question as Biden meets with EU heads during congressional chaos

Oct 19, 2023, 9:54 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — Saddled with a dysfunctional Congress, President Joe Biden welcomed European Union leaders to the White House on Friday with the promise that the United States can nonetheless deliver tens of billions of dollars worth of aid to wartime Ukraine and Israel.

Biden greeted European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen by noting their unity.

“We stood together to support the great people of Ukraine, and we stood together to tackle economic challenges,” Biden said, and now the leaders would come together to back Israel following the Hamas attack and establish standards in trade with China.

The Cabinet Room sit-down came at a moment when domestic U.S. political chaos could further destabilize an increasingly chaotic world. Many of Biden’s shared priorities with the EU depend on getting a budget through Congress — a tough task given that the House lacks an elected speaker and differences with some Republican lawmakers over aid for Ukraine could force a federal government shutdown in November.

Along with addressing Ukraine’s efforts to repel Russia and the fallout from Hamas’ attack on Israel, the U.S. and EU leaders are also figuring out how to manage climate change, economic competition with China and trade and tax issues.

One day ahead of his meeting with Biden, European Council President Michel expressed optimism that the U.S. president can deliver on his promises to help arm and financially support Ukraine.

“I’m really confident and also I’m grateful for Joe Biden’s personal leadership,” Michel said. “He will do everything to ensure this support will be confirmed.”

The U.S. president has cultivated a personal relationship with Michel and von der Leyen, who calls Biden “dear Joe.”

Both the EU and U.S. pride themselves for being devoted to democratic principles, a source of unity as they navigate Russia’s war in Ukraine and the war between Israel and Hamas. They have framed their support for Israel as a reflection of shared democratic values and stressed the importance of following international law in military operations.

But the reality of democracies is that foreign policy agreements can change with elections and competing interests at home can overshadow diplomacy. The two partners still have differences to reconcile on trade, economic matters and the incentives for shifting to renewable energy sources. The U.S. and EU still need to finalize an agreement on environmentally sustainable steel and aluminum production in order to avoid the tariffs imposed during Donald Trump’s presidency.

Biden’s own incentives on moving away from fossil fuels have left Europe “a little bit uncomfortable,” said Federico Steinberg, a visiting fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington-based think tank.

While the EU welcomes U.S. efforts to “accelerate the green transition,” Steinberg said, some elements of Biden’s programs are protectionist in nature, discriminate against trade partners and undermine the World Trade Organization system that the EU would like to revive.

But for now, the U.S. and E.U. are focused on the big challenges of war and solidarity in their words and policy choices. The roughly 90-minute meeting was primarily focused on Israel and Ukraine, with leaders also focused on making progress on an agreement on steel and aluminum tariffs that would focus on taxing metal made through processes that generated high carbon emissions, according to two senior administration officials who insisted on anonymity to discuss the private exchanges.

“The winds are not just blowing today — today they are gale force,” von der Leyen said in remarks at the conservative Hudson Institute. “Our democracies are under sustained and systemic attack by those who abhor freedom.”

In addition to sanctioning Russia, EU countries have provided close to $90 billion in assistance to Ukraine, including $27 billion in military aid, von der Leyen said. But there are open questions as to whether the U.S. commitment could waver after having provided four rounds of aid to Ukraine that total $113 billion, a sum that includes replacing U.S. military equipment sent to Kyiv.

“Now is the time to double down,” von der Leyen said Thursday.

Biden asked for $105 billion in additional funding Friday, including $60 billion for Ukraine, much of which would replenish U.S. weapons stockpiles provided earlier.

There’s also $14 billion for Israel, $10 billion for unspecified humanitarian efforts, $14 billion for managing the U.S.-Mexico border and fighting fentanyl trafficking and $7 billion for the Indo-Pacific region, which includes Taiwan.

But some House Republicans have questioned the value of aid to Ukraine at the levels sought by Biden. The GOP ousted Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., after a deal to temporarily keep the government open through November 17. Republican lawmakers have failed to find a successor, leading to concerns that Biden’s commitments with the EU could be in jeopardy.

The U.S. president offered his challenge to Congress in a Thursday evening speech by outlining the core idea behind his spending proposal:

“American values are what make us a partner that nations want to work with. We put all that at risk if we walk away from Ukraine, if we turn our backs on Israel.”

___

AP writer Raf Casert contributed to this report from Brussels.

National News

Associated Press

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin; South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, a Republican presidential candidate; Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas; Cindy McCain, executive director of the United Nations World Food Program. __ NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Secretary of State Antony Blinken; Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.; former Vice President Mike Pence, […]

47 minutes ago

Associated Press

Teachers union in Portland, Oregon, votes to strike over class sizes, pay, lack of resources

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Teachers in Portland, Oregon, have voted to go on strike, their union announced Friday, in another sign of a growing national organized labor movement that’s seen thousands of workers in various sectors walk off the job this year. The Portland Association of Teachers’ strike would start Nov. 1 unless an agreement […]

49 minutes ago

CAPTION CORRECTION CORRECTS AGE: In this undated photo provided by Rabbi Meir Hecht on behalf of th...

Associated Press

Biden, others, welcome the release of an American mother and daughter held hostage by Hamas

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden joined others on Friday in welcoming the stunning news from Israel that Hamas had freed an American woman and her teenage daughter it had held hostage in Gaza for two weeks. An Israeli army spokesman said the two Americans, Judith Raanan and her 17-year-old daughter Natalie, were […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Virginia NAACP sues Youngkin for records behind the denials of felons’ voting rights

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia NAACP filed a lawsuit Friday alleging Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration failed to turn over public records to explain how it decides whether to restore the voting rights of convicted felons who have completed their sentences. Youngkin has come under scrutiny since his administration confirmed earlier this year that it […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Deputies find 5-year-old twins dead after recovering body of mother who had jumped from bridge

SANFORD, Fla. (AP) — Deputies in central Florida investigating a woman who had jumped to her death into a lake from a highway bridge later found her 5-year-old twins dead at her home, authorities said Friday. Deputies were called to a highway bridge in Seminole County, Florida, a suburb of Orlando, Friday morning after motorists […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Pa. governor administration settles for $295K with woman who accused a top aide of sexual harassment

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — After a top aide to Democratic Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro was accused of sexual harassment earlier this year, the governor’s office settled with the complainant for $295K last month, according to documents released by the administration Friday through an open records request. The settlement stems from allegations made by a coworker […]

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

US commitment to Ukraine a central question as Biden meets with EU heads during congressional chaos