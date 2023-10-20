Close
NATIONAL NEWS

Pa. governor administration settles for $295K with woman who accused a top aide of sexual harassment

Oct 20, 2023, 12:43 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — After a top aide to Democratic Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro was accused of sexual harassment earlier this year, the governor’s office settled with the complainant for $295K last month, according to documents released by the administration Friday through an open records request.

The settlement stems from allegations made by a coworker against Mike Vereb, who served as Shapiro’s secretary of legislative affairs until his resignation in September. The woman, who started in her role not long after Shapiro was taking office, wrote in a complaint earlier this year that Vereb made lewd, misogynistic remarks and she was retaliated against when she spoke up.

Her attorney, Charles Pascal, confirmed the settlement, which provided $196,365 to the woman and $49,517 to both law firms she had hired to represent her through this process. He declined further comment.

