Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

WORLD

Violence forced them to flee. Now faith sustains these migrants on their journey to the US

Oct 21, 2023, 5:16 AM

Mexican migrants, many from Michoacan state, attend a religious service at the "Embajadores de Jesu...

Mexican migrants, many from Michoacan state, attend a religious service at the "Embajadores de Jesus" Christian migrant shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. While many places in Mexico provide shelter for migrants from other countries, some shelters in Tijuana have seen an influx of Mexicans fleeing violence, extortion and threats by organized crime. (AP Photo/Karen Castaneda)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Karen Castaneda)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — Night after night for six weeks, Erika Hernández knelt outside her home in central Mexico and prayed: “Please, God, don’t let my son turn into a criminal.”

“I prayed a lot. I fasted. My faith was huge,” said the 46-year-old woman, fearing her son would be forcibly recruited by a criminal organization.

It didn’t take long for God to listen, Hernández said. By early June, after being kidnapped by members of the Familia Michoacana drug cartel near Mexico City, her son escaped and the family fled north hoping to cross in the United States.

For many migrants like Hernández, their faith has been essential for coping with their challenging circumstances.

Hernández and 10 of her relatives spent three months hopping on buses, taxis and walking until they reached the Movimiento Juventud shelter in Tijuana, in northern Mexico, where they are awaiting an opportunity to find a safer home in America.

Before her son’s kidnapping, the idea of migrating to the United States had never crossed Hernández’s mind. Her family owned cattle and several tracts of farmland. They had a good life.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said in early October that about 10,000 migrants per day were heading to the U.S. border. Waves of people riding atop railway cars forced Mexico’s largest railroad to suspend dozens of freight trains.

While many places in Mexico provide shelter for Venezuelans, Haitians and Central Americans, some shelters in Tijuana have seen an influx of Mexicans fleeing violence, extortion and threats by organized crime.

José Guadalupe Torres reached out to God as soon as he left his home in the central state of Guanajuato. His motives mirrored Hernandez’s: His family was threatened by a drug cartel. “We parted ways to be safe,” the 62-year-old said. “But God has always been with us.”

Now he prays for an appointment that will allow him to enter the United States.

Early this year, the Biden administration launched an online appointment system as a recommended way for migrants to request asylum, though thousands cross the border illegally every day.

“This is the precise time to preach the word of God,” said pastor Albert Rivera, an evangelical who currently provides a roof and spiritual guidance for nearly 400 migrants in Agape, a nearby shelter.

According to Rivera, many migrants saw their children being murdered, suffered through the kidnapping of a family member, or lost everything to pay criminal extortion demands.

“We have received women married to hitmen whose enemies have shot their homes and said: ‘I’ll kill you and your children,’” the pastor said.

His guidance provides comfort for some who feel hopeless while waiting for a better life.

Mariana Flores fled Guerrero, a Pacific Coast state, with her husband and 3-year-old son after organized criminals kidnapped her husband temporarily. She brought her faith with her, but said being at Agape has renewed it.

“God did a miracle for us,” the 25-year-old said. “So even if we feel sad from time to time, attending services helps us forget and we can keep trying to move on.”

Miguel Rayo, 47, traveled from the same Mexican state with just a few possessions, but keeps a Bible on his phone. “I read it when I’m cold, when I’m in need. We want to be renewed and remain close to God,” Rayo said.

Agape welcomes migrants of any faith or ideology, but everyone is encouraged to attend services on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. Migrants also pray in small groups several days per week in their dormitories.

A few miles away, Casa del Migrante provides spiritual comfort in addition to a temporary home, daily meals, legal advice and mentorships that help migrants find jobs and schools for their kids. The shelter was established by the Catholic Scalabrinian Missionaries in 1987.

Every Wednesday afternoon, during one of the Masses celebrated by the Rev. Pat Murphy, an American priest, migrants are invited to participate by sharing their thoughts, petitions and concerns.

“It’s a lovely Mass, a time to gather and share,” said Alma Ramírez, who started working as a volunteer a year ago and recently became a full-time worker at Casa Migrante.

The shelter used to receive only deported men from the U.S. but since 2019, when the surge of migrants increased, entire families and members from the LGBTQ+ community have been welcomed as well.

“We currently have internally displaced people, Mexicans who left states in the South because they faced violence mainly from drug trafficking,” Ramírez said.

Across the shelter’s entrance, a portrait depicting the Virgin Mary greets the newcomers.

“There are migrants who approach the door and once we tell them, ‘You can enter,’ they reply: I knew, since the moment I saw the image of Our Lady of Guadalupe, that all would be fine,’” Ramírez said.

Both at Casa del Migrante and Agape, some migrants ask Murphy and Rivera to baptize them. Others request their company to pray for blessings. Many fear for the family members they left behind. Others hope for a good ending on their journey to the United States.

“Open the doors for me, Lord, so that I can cross,” Rivera suggests they say in prayer.

“Imagine the experience of faith,” Rivera said. “Arriving at a place feeling broken, but then you pray to God, fill out your application, you get an appointment and that’s how you arrive in the United States.”

“That’s something they’ll never forget.”

——

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

World

Associated Press

Stock market today: Wall Street ticks down as sustained high yields in bonds weigh on markets

Wall Street is pointing lower early Friday, potentially setting up another day of losses as sustained and elevated bond yields pull money from stocks. Futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked down 0.2% before the bell. Global shares retreated as the prospect of a 5% yield on the 10-year U.S. […]

1 day ago

Palestinians look at the site of the explosion at al-Ahli hospital in Gaza City, Wednesday, Oct. 18...

Associated Press

As Israel readies troops for ground assault, Gaza awaits urgently needed aid from Egypt

Israeli airstrikes pounded locations across the Gaza Strip on Thursday, including parts of the south that Israel had declared as safe zones, heightening fears among more than 2 million Palestinians trapped in the territory that nowhere was safe.

2 days ago

Presidential candidate of the Liberty Advances coalition Javier Milei waves to supporters during a ...

Associated Press

Desperate and disaffected, Argentines to vote whether upstart Milei leads them into the unknown

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Once an activist in a left-leaning youth movement, Rubén Dávalos is now among the millions of disaffected voters in Argentina planning to cast their ballots for right-wing populist and self-described anarcho-capitalist, Javier Milei. “In this country, you can’t plan for the future,” said the 30-year-old Dávalos, who began selling cellphone […]

2 days ago

Associated Press

Stock market today: Asian shares slip further as higher US 10-year Treasury yield pressures Wall St

HONG KONG (AP) — Asian shares retreated Friday as the prospect of a 5% yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury for the first time since 2007 added to pressure on Wall Street. U.S. futures were lower while oil prices gained after the Department of Energy announced two separate offers of crude purchase intentions for the […]

2 days ago

Suspected North Korean-made F-7 rocket-propelled grenades, many with a distinctive red stripe on th...

Associated Press

Evidence shows Hamas militants likely used some North Korean weapons in attack on Israel

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Hamas fighters likely fired North Korean weapons during their Oct. 7 assault on Israel, a militant video and weapons seized by Israel show, despite Pyongyang’s denials that it sells arms to the militant group. The video was analyzed by two experts on North Korean arms. Along with an Associated Press […]

2 days ago

A Palestinian girl carries a blankets as she walks past the site of a deadly explosion at al-Ahli h...

Associated Press

From hospital, to shelter, to deadly inferno: Fleeing Palestinians lose another sanctuary in Gaza

JERUSALEM (AP) — The courtyard of al-Ahli hospital, where thousands of Palestinians had sought shelter or medical treatment, is now a blackened expanse of charred cars, stretchers coated in ash and shredded dolls. That’s all that remains after an explosion on Tuesday turned it into an inferno, tearing apart men, women and children, and burning […]

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Violence forced them to flee. Now faith sustains these migrants on their journey to the US