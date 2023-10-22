Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Manhunt launched for Nashville police chief’s son suspected in shooting of 2 Tennessee officers

Oct 22, 2023, 12:14 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LA VERGNE, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee launched a search Saturday for a suspect alleged to have shot and wounded two police officers in a community near Nashville.

The two officers were transported to a hospital and listed in stable condition following the shooting in La Vergne shortly before 2:30 p.m., La Vergne Police Chief Christopher Moews said during a press briefing.

Police identified the suspect as John C. Drake, Jr., 38, who is the son of Metro Nashville Police Department Chief John Drake.

The police chief issued a statement Saturday confirming his son was the suspect in the shooting. Drake said they were estranged and over many years he has had only minimal contact with his son. The younger Drake is a convicted felon who “resorted to years of criminal activity,” he said.

“He now needs to be found and held accountable for his actions today. I hope that anyone who sees him or has information about him will contact law enforcement immediately,” Drake said in the statement.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a social media post that a statewide alert had been issued for Drake, who was wanted on two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

The shooting occurred at a Dollar General store while officers were investigating a stolen vehicle. The officers struggled with the suspect, who pulled a handgun and shot them, Moews said.

One of the officers was shot twice, in the groin and right forearm, and was transported by air to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. The other officer, who was hit in the rear left shoulder, also was taken to Vanderbilt Medical, Moews said.

After the shooting, the La Vergne police issued a shelter-in-place order for residents in the city about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southeast of Nashville.

The shelter order was later lifted while the search for Drake continued, the department said in a social media post.

National News

Associated Press

Israel strikes Gaza, Syria and West Bank as war against Hamas threatens to ignite other fronts

RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israeli warplanes struck targets across Gaza overnight and into Sunday, as well as two airports in Syria and a mosque in the occupied West Bank allegedly used by militants, as the two-week-old war with Hamas threatened to spiral into a broader conflict. Israel has traded fire with Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant […]

4 hours ago

FILE- African American high school student Walter Gadsden, 15, an onlooker to the protest, is attac...

Associated Press

Police dog’s attack on Black trucker in Ohio echoes history

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (AP) — As Jadarrius Rose drove his 18-wheeler through rural Ohio, a simple missing mudflap caught the highway patrol’s eye. The trip ended with a police dog’s powerful jaws clamping down on Rose even as he tried to surrender. As he stood with his hands up beside the highway on July 4, at […]

6 hours ago

Associated Press

A Detroit synagogue president was fatally stabbed outside her home. Police don’t have a motive

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit synagogue president was found stabbed to death outside her home Saturday, police said. The motive wasn’t known. Emergency medical personnel declared the woman, identified in a statement from Mayor Mike Duggan as Samantha Woll, dead at the scene, Cpl. Dan Donakowski said. “While at the scene, police officers observed a […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Migrants who crossed the Rio Grande and entered the U.S. from Mexico are lined up for proces...

Associated Press

Biden is dangling border security money to try to get billions more for Israel and Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is trying to sweeten his pitch for more money for Ukraine by mixing in billions of dollars for securing the U.S.-Mexico border in the hope that it will bring more Republicans on board.

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Iowa woman who made fake cancer claims on social media must pay restitution but stays out of prison

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa woman who falsely claimed to have cancer and documented her “battle” on social media will stay out of prison after a judge gave her probation and a suspended sentence. Madison Russo, 20, never had pancreatic cancer, leukemia nor the football-sized tumor wrapped around her spine she that claimed in […]

15 hours ago

FILE - President Joe Biden, second from left, looks towards a large "Welcome to Mexico" sign that i...

Associated Press

Venezuelans become largest nationality for illegal border crossings as September numbers surge

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Venezuelans became the largest nationality arrested for illegally crossing the U.S. border, replacing Mexicans for the first time on record, according to figures released Saturday that show September was the second-highest month for arrests of all nationalities. Venezuelans were arrested 54,833 times by the Border Patrol after entering from Mexico in […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Manhunt launched for Nashville police chief’s son suspected in shooting of 2 Tennessee officers