KTTH OPINION

Rantz: Seattle homeless man defecates on Starbucks during pro-Hamas rally

Oct 22, 2023, 6:00 PM | Updated: 7:59 pm

(Photo by Jason Rantz)

BY JASON RANTZ


Several hundred pro-Hamas activists again rallied in Seattle to blame Israel for the plight of Gazans, instead of the Hamas terrorists who rule Gaza. The homeless man defecating on the shuttered Starbucks as the hate rally turned into a march was the most Seattle sight you can imagine.

To the crowd, Hamas terrorists are “freedom fighters” who are justified in their “resistance,” which includes murdering babies, raping women, burning people alive, and kidnapping Israeli and American civilians. They’re “oppressed,” so it’s only fitting they murder the children of the oppressors. It’s the kind of messaging you can get away with in a city where progressives control most of the media. And, of course, local media outlets did, in fact, sanitize the calls to wipe Israel off the map and justify Hamas terrorism. Those messages somehow didn’t make it into coverage from the Seattle Times.

While chanting “resistance is justified” (meaning: “terrorism is justified against evil Jews”), and screaming about “Zionist media” helping Israel fake Hamas atrocities so they can justify “ethnic cleansing” (a term I’m convinced these people can’t define) and “apartheid” (another term these people can’t define — or spell without autocorrect), I decided to leave. This Jew can only take so much hate, and I didn’t want anyone to spot me wearing my Magen David necklace, which would no doubt trigger the Jew-haters to get violent.

Rantz: Wake up, Seattle media! There’s only one side with Israel-Hamas war

The homeless man started to defecate because, of course.

I walked across the street from the rally at Westlake Park as organizers told the crowd how to keep each other safe (from imaginary threats) while marching. I edited photos and videos to post to my X account while sitting beside the now-shuttered Starbucks. Despite always being busy as a tourist destination, it closed due to crime and homelessness. As I finished my editing, a drug-addicted homeless man, pants almost falling off completely, was wandering around, watching the hate rally across the street. No one there seemed to care or mind.

Then, as the march began, a second homeless man took off his pants, squatted on the side of the Starbucks, and started to defecate in full view of the public. A Westlake Center security guard yelled at him, “C’mon man!” before approaching and asking him to leave.

It was a rather remarkable (and, unfortunately, unforgettable) scene.

As nearly a thousand out-of-touch bigots marched, expressing concern over victims merely to demonize Jews and prop up terrorists, their neighbors suffer on our streets. While the Jew-hating rallygoers march, singularly focused on expressing their hatred for Israel’s existence, they have human suffering all around them from homeless addicts. Do they lift a finger to help anyone here at home? No, because they likely supported the same radical policies responsible for the homelessness and drug crises.

Now, if they could blame Jews for the homelessness and drug crises, they might start to care just enough to march in solidarity, though not actually do anything beyond signaling their virtues.

Rantz: KOMO reporter caught lying about Seattle’s Hamas rally

