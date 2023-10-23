Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Central District’s ‘The Postman’ closing after shooting year after death of D’Vonne Pickett Jr.

Oct 23, 2023, 6:44 AM | Updated: 7:10 am

gun violence...

An outpouring of support for D'Vonne Pickett Jr. outside his Central District business. Pickett was shot and killed on Wednesday evening. (Darren Dedo)

(Darren Dedo)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

‘The Postman,’ once owned by D’Vonne Pickett, Jr., announced they are closing indefinitely, according to an Instagram post from the business.

Pickett Jr. was fatally shot in Seattle’s Central District in Oct. 2022, almost exactly one year ago.

In the year since his death, the family carried on his legacy and continued to run his business.

“Every vision my brother spoke to us about seeing, we seen it, it was no hesitation just green light. Everything he wanted it was coming for him or he already had it,” his sisters said in 2022.

On Sunday, KeAnna Rose, CEO of The Postman, posted to Instagram announcing the immediate closure of the business.

“We wanted to take a moment to address the recent events that have led us to make the difficult decision to close The Postman indefinitely,” the statement said.

“Unfortunately, due to safety concerns following Friday morning’s targeted shooting at our store front, we believe it is in the best interest of our family, staff, and community to prioritize everyone’s well-being over the essential services we provide,” the statement continued.

GoFundMe was created to help the business recover from Friday’s shooting, which would go towards emergency repairs, paying staff and security.

Local News

...

KIRO 7 News Staff

City of Tacoma announces immediate closure of bridge for safety concerns

The City of Tacoma announced the immediate closure of a bridge Friday as a safety measure after a recommendation from the Federal Highway Administration.

21 hours ago

FILE - Palestinians inspect the rubble of the Yassin Mosque destroyed after it was hit by an Israel...

Associated Press

Second aid convoy reaches Gaza as Israel attacks targets in Syria and occupied West Bank

Israeli warplanes struck targets across Gaza overnight and into Sunday, as well as two airports in Syria and a mosque in the occupied West Bank allegedly used by militants, as the 2-week-old war with Hamas threatened to spiral into a broader conflict.

22 hours ago

(Photo from SDOT)...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Protest concerning Middle East war blocks downtown Seattle streets

A protest concerning the war in the Middle East is blocking downtown Seattle streets on Saturday.

1 day ago

scorsese killers of the flower moon...

Frank Sumrall

‘Killers of the Flower Moon’: A masterful American odyssey with Wash. ties

At times an investigative mystery, at moments a romantic tale, and consistently a story about crime, this is Scorsese coming to terms with his own morality.

2 days ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Brittany Toolis, KIRO 7 News

Renewed pushback against possible West Seattle pickleball courts

Washington’s state sport is causing some controversy at Seattle’s Lincoln Park.  Seattle Parks and Recreation plans to convert already existing, dilapidated tennis courts into six new pickleball courts.

2 days ago

Image: OL Reign's Veronica Latsko, center, celebrates scoring a goal with Megan Rapinoe, right, and...

Steve Coogan

Rapinoe plays on! OL Reign win, advance to NWSL semifinals

Veronica Latsko scored in the 87th minute to give OL Reign a 1-0 victory over Angel City FC on Friday in Seattle in the opening round of the NWSL playoffs.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Central District’s ‘The Postman’ closing after shooting year after death of D’Vonne Pickett Jr.