Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Billions for life-saving AIDS program need to continue, George W. Bush Institute tells Congress

Oct 25, 2023, 11:40 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — As billions of dollars for a global HIV/AIDS program credited with saving millions of lives remains in limbo, the George W. Bush Institute is urging the U.S. Congress to keep money flowing for it.

In a letter sent to Congress on Wednesday, the former Republican president’s institute pleaded with Congress to keep funding the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, or PEPFAR. The program works with nonprofit groups to provide HIV/AIDS medication to millions around the world, fund orphanages and support health systems around the world.

“It is one of the most successful international development programs since World War II,” the institute, along with global leaders and humanitarian groups, wrote in their letter. “Abandoning it abruptly now would send a bleak message, suggesting we are no longer able to set aside our politics for the betterment of democracies and the world.”

The program, created 20 years ago, has long enjoyed bipartisan support but recently become the center of a political fight: a few Republicans are leading opposition to PEPFAR over its partnership with organizations that provide abortions.

Earlier this year, U.S. Rep. Chris Smith, a New Jersey Republican who has for years supported PEPFAR, said he would not move forward with reauthorization for PEPFAR unless groups that promote or provide abortions were barred from receiving money. Smith chairs the subcommittee with jurisdiction over the program’s funding.

Although abortion has become central to the hold up over PEPFAR’s funding, the Biden administration’s Global Aids Coordinator said he was unaware of any circumstance where money was used to fund abortion services.

PEPFAR is credited with saving 25 million lives in 55 countries, including 5.5 million infants born HIV-free. It was created by then-President George W. Bush and Congress to extend treatment for the AIDS epidemic, which has killed more than 40 million people since 1981, to hard-hit areas of Africa where the cost of treatment put it out of reach.

The number of children in sub-Saharan Africa newly orphaned by AIDS reached a peak of 1.6 million in 2004, the year that PEPFAR began its rollout of HIV drugs, researchers wrote in a defense of the program published by The Lancet medical journal. In 2021, the number of new orphans had dropped to 382,000. Deaths of infants and young children from AIDS in the region have dropped by 80%.

Bush, who firmly opposed abortion and pushed for stricter abortion laws during his time as president, urged Congress to continue funding for the program in an opinion articled published in The Washington Post.

“The reauthorization is stalled because of questions about whether PEPFAR’s implementation under the current administration is sufficiently pro-life,” Bush wrote. “But there is no program more pro-life than one that has saved more than 25 million lives.”

National News

Associated Press

3 teens were shot and wounded outside a west Baltimore high school as students were arriving

BALTIMORE (AP) — Three teenagers were wounded in a shooting outside a west Baltimore high school around the time classes were starting Friday morning, officials said. The shooting adds to a recent uptick in youth violence plaguing the city this year, including several instances of Baltimore public school students being shot on or near high […]

59 minutes ago

People search through buildings that were destroyed during Israeli air raids in the southern Gaza S...

The Associated Press

Live Updates | Israel predicts a difficult ground offensive in Gaza to dismantle Hamas tunnels

Israeli forces conducted another ground raid in Gaza in advance of an expected invasion of the Hamas-ruled territory that the country's defense minister said would come soon. U.S. warplanes, meanwhile, struck targets in eastern Syria after attacks on U.S. forces by Iran-backed fighters, adding to regional tensions fueled by the 3-week-old Gaza war.

1 hour ago

People talk near a 2024 Cooper S convertible on the floor of a Mini dealership Saturday, Oct. 21, 2...

Associated Press

Americans face still-persistent inflation yet keep spending despite Federal Reserve’s rate hikes

WASHINGTON (AP) — An inflation gauge that is closely monitored by the Federal Reserve showed price increases remained elevated in September amid brisk consumer spending and strong economic growth. Friday’s report from the Commerce Department showed that prices rose 0.4% from August to September, the same as the previous month. And compared with 12 months […]

4 hours ago

FILE - Pedestrians cross a street, July 11, 2023, in downtown Boston. The Biden administration is l...

Associated Press

The Biden administration is encouraging the conversion of empty office space to affordable housing

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is launching a multi-agency effort to encourage states and cities to convert more empty office buildings into housing units, with billions of federal dollars available to help spur such transitions. The new initiative, announced Friday morning, involves the departments of Housing and Urban Development and Transportation, along with the […]

4 hours ago

FILE - Rod Sommer stands in a partitioned booth and fills out his ballot during early in-person vot...

Associated Press

Power to the people? Only half have the right to propose and pass laws

Voters in Maine will be deciding a question in November about whether independent automobile repair shops should have access to the same diagnostic technology as dealerships. In Ohio, voters will be settling a pair of more personal questions — whether to create a constitutional right to abortion and legalize recreational marijuana. They are the latest […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Live Updates | Investigators find note to son at a home associated with Maine mass shooting suspect

At least 18 people were killed in shootings at a restaurant and a bowling alley in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday night, sparking a massive search for the suspect. Late Thursday, heavily armed law enforcement backed by a police helicopter had surrounded a home and told anyone who might be inside to surrender, but authorities eventually […]

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Billions for life-saving AIDS program need to continue, George W. Bush Institute tells Congress