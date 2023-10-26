Bellingham detective charged with misconduct, theft, falsifying accounts

A police officer in Bellingham is facing three criminal charges involving possible misconduct, theft and falsifying accounts after an internal investigation.

According to a press release from the Mount Vernon Police Department (MVPD), the investigations started in May, when the Bellingham Police Department (BPD) found Detective Adam “Bo” Stanton McGinty was using his coworker’s name to “receive services in excess of what was permitted under a collective bargaining agreement.”

The investigation gave Bellingham Police Officers reason to believe that McGinty was involved in possible criminal conduct and referred the case to MVPD to conduct a separate criminal investigation.

Department officials asked the Mount Vernon Police Department to conduct a separate criminal investigation and also review BPD’s internal investigation from a criminal law viewpoint. Internal investigations have different rules and procedures with a lower burden of proof. MVPD only viewed material that would stand up to criminal court scrutiny.

The case was referred to the Skagit County Prosecutor’s office in September, and Oct. 24, McGinty was charged in Skagit County Superior Court with misappropriation or falsification of accounts by a public officer, official misconduct and third-degree theft.

Due to the court’s involvement, MVPD said that they will not comment on the investigation and will wait for a legal decision in the case.