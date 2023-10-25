Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Police identify man found dead in Nebraska apartment building chimney

Oct 25, 2023, 12:58 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NORFOLK, Neb. (AP) — Police in Norfolk, Nebraska, have identified a man whose body was found inside an apartment building chimney, but they’re still not sure about the circumstances that led to his death.

The victim was 29-year-old Zachariah Andrews of Norfolk, the Norfolk Daily News reported Wednesday. His body was found Oct. 19.

Police Capt. Michael Bauer said Andrews was identified by scars, marks, tattoos and an identification card found with his body.

Andrews was last seen alive on Sept. 15. Police received a call on Sept. 16 from a tenant of the apartment building who said he heard a man yelling for help. By the time officers arrived, the yelling had stopped, and officers couldn’t locate anyone.

On Sept. 20, a parking warning was placed on Andrews’ vehicle that was parked nearby. A missing-person report was taken on Oct. 3, Bauer said.

Police have said they believe the death was an accident, but an investigation is ongoing.

National News

People talk near a 2024 Cooper S convertible on the floor of a Mini dealership Saturday, Oct. 21, 2...

Associated Press

Americans face still-persistent inflation yet keep spending despite Federal Reserve’s rate hikes

WASHINGTON (AP) — An inflation gauge that is closely monitored by the Federal Reserve showed price increases remained elevated in September amid brisk consumer spending and strong economic growth. Friday’s report from the Commerce Department showed that prices rose 0.4% from August to September, the same as the previous month. And compared with 12 months […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Pedestrians cross a street, July 11, 2023, in downtown Boston. The Biden administration is l...

Associated Press

The Biden administration is encouraging the conversion of empty office space to affordable housing

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is launching a multi-agency effort to encourage states and cities to convert more empty office buildings into housing units, with billions of federal dollars available to help spur such transitions. The new initiative, announced Friday morning, involves the departments of Housing and Urban Development and Transportation, along with the […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Rod Sommer stands in a partitioned booth and fills out his ballot during early in-person vot...

Associated Press

Power to the people? Only half have the right to propose and pass laws

Voters in Maine will be deciding a question in November about whether independent automobile repair shops should have access to the same diagnostic technology as dealerships. In Ohio, voters will be settling a pair of more personal questions — whether to create a constitutional right to abortion and legalize recreational marijuana. They are the latest […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Live updates | Israeli forces conduct another ground raid in Gaza ahead of expected invasion

Israeli forces conducted another ground raid in Gaza in advance of an expected invasion of the Hamas-ruled territory that the country’s defense minister said would come soon. U.S. warplanes, meanwhile, struck targets in eastern Syria after attacks on U.S. forces by Iran-backed fighters, adding to regional tensions fueled by the 3-week-old Gaza war. The Palestinian […]

7 hours ago

Associated Press

Amid massive search for mass killing suspect, Maine residents remain behind locked doors

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Shocked and fearful Maine residents kept to their homes Friday as hundreds of heavily armed police and FBI agents searched intensely for Robert Card, an Army reservist authorities say fatally shot 18 people at a bowling alley and a bar in the worst mass killing in state history. Much of Thursday’s […]

9 hours ago

FILE - In this aerial photo, sediment and mixed river water is seen as a tanker ship moves upriver,...

Associated Press

A salty problem for people near the mouth of the Mississippi is a wakeup call for New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The heating element removed from Monique Plaisance’s water heater in September was disintegrating, streaked with rust and covered in a dry crust. She blamed the corrosion on the water piped in from the area’s longtime drinking water source: the Mississippi River. It was a similar story not far away at the […]

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Police identify man found dead in Nebraska apartment building chimney