Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Strong US economic growth for last quarter likely reflected consumers’ resistance to Fed rate hikes

Oct 25, 2023, 7:19 PM

File - Shoppers look over blankets on sale in a Costco warehouse on Aug. 24, 2023, in Sheridan, Col...

File - Shoppers look over blankets on sale in a Costco warehouse on Aug. 24, 2023, in Sheridan, Colo. On Thursday, the Commerce Department issues its first of three estimates of how the U.S. economy performed in the third quarter of 2023. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — The government is expected Thursday to report stellar growth for the U.S. economy during the July-September quarter, highlighting the durability of consumer and business spending despite the Federal Reserve’s efforts to cool the expansion with high interest rates.

Last quarter’s robust growth, though, will probably prove to be a high-water mark for the economy before a steady slowdown beginning in the current October-December quarter and extending into 2024.

Thursday’s report is sure to be seized upon by the Biden administration as evidence that its policies have helped spur solid growth, though surveys show that most Americans hold a sour view of the president’s handling of the economy.

The Commerce Department’s figures are expected to show that the nation’s gross domestic product — the economy’s total output of goods and services — expanded at a 3.8% annual pace in the third quarter, according to a survey of economists by FactSet. If accurate, that would amount to the fastest quarterly pace in nearly two years and up sharply from a 2.1% growth rate in the April-June quarter. Some economists have estimated that last quarter’s annual growth could turn out to be as high as 4.5%.

Americans likely drove the economy by stepping up their spending, splurging on everything from cars to concert tickets to restaurant meals. Businesses have also been spending on new factories and other buildings, and companies likely increased their stockpiles of goods, which boosts output.

Still, the breakneck pace is expected to slow because consumers are likely reining in their spending in the final three months of the year, and the sluggish housing market is dragging on the economy. This month, nearly 30 million people began repaying several hundred dollars a month in student loans, which could slow their ability to spend. Those loan repayments had been suspended since the pandemic first struck three years ago.

The economy faces other challenges as well, including a spike in longer-term interest rates since July. The average 30-year mortgage rate is approaching 8%, a 23-year high, putting home buying out of reach for many more Americans.

Fed officials have acknowledged the pickup in growth, which could potentially undercut their efforts to fight inflation. Brisk consumer spending typically leads companies — those that sell physical goods as well as those, like restaurants and entertainment venues, in the economy’s vast service sector — to raise prices, thereby fueling inflation.

But Fed Chair Jerome Powell, in a discussion last week, said he was generally pleased with how the economy was evolving: Inflation has slowed to an annual rate of 3.7% from a four-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. At the same time, steady growth and hiring have forestalled the recession that was widely predicted at the end of last year.

If those trends continue, it could allow the Fed to achieve a highly sought-after “soft landing,” in which the central bank would manage to slow inflation to its 2% target without causing a deep recession.

At the same time, Powell has acknowledged that if the economy were to keep growing robustly, the Fed might have to raise rates further. Its benchmark short-term rate, which affects the rates on many consumer and business loans, is now about 5.4%, a 22-year high.

“Additional evidence of persistently above-trend growth,” Powell said last week, “could put further progress on inflation at risk and could warrant further tightening of monetary policy.”

Fed officials were surprised by a blowout government report last week on retail sales, which showed that spending at stores and restaurants jumped last month by much more than expected. Americans spent more both for necessities like gas and groceries as well as for discretionary items, such as cars and restaurant meals, on which consumers typically cut back if they are worried about a weakening economy.

There are signs that consumers might continue to resist the Fed’s efforts to cool spending and the economy. Many student loan borrowers started repaying their loans before the official end of the moratorium Oct. 1, suggesting that they were able to make those payments, at least for now, without having to sharply cut back spending in other areas.

“We view this initial jump as a sign that households were willing and able to resume these payments without requiring a large reduction in spending,” economists at JPMorgan write in a research note.

And while high mortgage rates have depressed the sales of existing homes, the vast majority of homeowners are still paying low rates that are fixed for 30 years, meaning that their housing costs remain low even as the Fed hikes rates. That’s a contrast to homeowners in the United Kingdom and Europe, for example, who are more likely to have floating-rate mortgages. About eight in 10 U.S. homeowners have a mortgage rate below 5%, according to online brokerage Redfin.

With inflation generally easing, the Fed is expected to keep its short-term rate unchanged when it meets next week. Many economists increasingly expect the central bank’s policymakers to keep rates on hold when they meet in December as well.

Powell will hold a news conference Wednesday that will be scrutinized for any hints about the Fed’s next moves.

National News

Associated Press

3 teens were shot and wounded outside a west Baltimore high school as students were arriving

BALTIMORE (AP) — Three teenagers were wounded in a shooting outside a west Baltimore high school around the time classes were starting Friday morning, officials said. The shooting adds to a recent uptick in youth violence plaguing the city this year, including several instances of Baltimore public school students being shot on or near high […]

1 hour ago

People search through buildings that were destroyed during Israeli air raids in the southern Gaza S...

The Associated Press

Live updates | Israel predicts a difficult ground offensive in Gaza to dismantle Hamas tunnels

Israeli forces conducted another ground raid in Gaza in advance of an expected invasion of the Hamas-ruled territory that the country's defense minister said would come soon. U.S. warplanes, meanwhile, struck targets in eastern Syria after attacks on U.S. forces by Iran-backed fighters, adding to regional tensions fueled by the 3-week-old Gaza war.

1 hour ago

People talk near a 2024 Cooper S convertible on the floor of a Mini dealership Saturday, Oct. 21, 2...

Associated Press

Americans face still-persistent inflation yet keep spending despite Federal Reserve’s rate hikes

WASHINGTON (AP) — An inflation gauge that is closely monitored by the Federal Reserve showed price increases remained elevated in September amid brisk consumer spending and strong economic growth. Friday’s report from the Commerce Department showed that prices rose 0.4% from August to September, the same as the previous month. And compared with 12 months […]

4 hours ago

FILE - Pedestrians cross a street, July 11, 2023, in downtown Boston. The Biden administration is l...

Associated Press

The Biden administration is encouraging the conversion of empty office space to affordable housing

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is launching a multi-agency effort to encourage states and cities to convert more empty office buildings into housing units, with billions of federal dollars available to help spur such transitions. The new initiative, announced Friday morning, involves the departments of Housing and Urban Development and Transportation, along with the […]

4 hours ago

FILE - Rod Sommer stands in a partitioned booth and fills out his ballot during early in-person vot...

Associated Press

Power to the people? Only half have the right to propose and pass laws

Voters in Maine will be deciding a question in November about whether independent automobile repair shops should have access to the same diagnostic technology as dealerships. In Ohio, voters will be settling a pair of more personal questions — whether to create a constitutional right to abortion and legalize recreational marijuana. They are the latest […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Live Updates | Investigators find note to son at a home associated with Maine mass shooting suspect

At least 18 people were killed in shootings at a restaurant and a bowling alley in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday night, sparking a massive search for the suspect. Late Thursday, heavily armed law enforcement backed by a police helicopter had surrounded a home and told anyone who might be inside to surrender, but authorities eventually […]

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Strong US economic growth for last quarter likely reflected consumers’ resistance to Fed rate hikes