NATIONAL NEWS

Former coal-fired power plant being razed to make way for offshore wind electricity connection

Oct 25, 2023, 9:06 PM

The smokestack of the former B.L. England power plant in Upper Township, N.J., stands on Oct. 23, 2...

The smokestack of the former B.L. England power plant in Upper Township, N.J., stands on Oct. 23, 2023 photo. The 463-foot stack will be imploded on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


UPPER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — For decades, tourists heading to the New Jersey beach resorts of Ocean City and Cape May saw the towering smokestack of the B.L. England Generating Station as they zipped past it on the Garden State Parkway.

The 463-foot-tall (141.1-meter) stack was a local landmark and even a weather forecaster for some residents who glanced outside to see which way emissions from its top were blowing, and how fast, as they decided what to wear for the day.

But the power plant, which burned coal and oil over the decades, closed in May 2019, a casualty of the global move away from burning fossil fuels.

And the smokestack, the last major remaining piece of the plant, will be imploded at 10 a.m. EDT Thursday, brought down by explosives strategically placed by a demolition company known in the area for razing the former Trump Plaza casino in nearby Atlantic City in 2021.

The demolition will clear the way for the waterfront site on Great Egg Harbor Bay to enter its next role in providing energy to New Jerseyans: As the connection point for several of the state’s planned offshore wind farms.

Because the power plant already had connections to the electrical grid, much of the infrastructure to plug offshore wind into the power system already exists nearby, making it a logical site to bring the offshore wind power onshore.

A cable from the first such wind farm, to be built by energy company Orsted, will come ashore on a beach in Ocean City, run underground along a roadway right-of-way before re-entering the waters of the bay and finally connecting to the grid at the former B.L. England site.

That route, and the very existence of the project itself, has generated significant opposition from residents in Ocean City and other Jersey Shore communities, who are fighting them in court and in the court of public opinion.

The power plant opened in 1961. A cooling tower there was demolished in September 2022, and boilers at the site were demolished in April.

The property is currently owned by Beesley’s Point Development Group, a New York company that says it specializes in redeveloping “distressed” heavy industrial sites.

___

Follow Wayne Parry on X, formerly known as Twitter, at www.twitter.com/WayneParryAC

