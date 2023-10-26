Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Prosecutors drop charges against woman who accused Jonathan Majors the day after her arrest

Oct 26, 2023, 9:30 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


New York (AP) — Manhattan prosecutors on Thursday dropped all charges against a woman who accused the movie star Jonathan Majors of assault, less than a day after she was arrested by New York City police following his allegation that she initiated the physical confrontation.

Grace Jabbari was briefly put under arrest at a New York City police station Wednesday evening and charged with misdemeanor assault and criminal mischief. She and Majors, her ex-boyfriend, have accused each other of battery during an argument in a car ride earlier this year. Jabbari was given a court summons and released.

By the morning, the case against Jabbari was already over.

“The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has officially declined to prosecute the case against Grace Jabbari because it lacks prosecutorial merit. The matter is now closed and sealed,” said Doug Cohen, a press secretary for the prosecutor’s office.

Majors, a fast-rising Hollywood star, still faces criminal charges that led to his arrest last March. The actor is accused of pulling Jabbari’s finger, twisting her arm behind her back, striking and cutting her ear and pushing her into a vehicle, leaving her with a broken finger and bruises.

Attorneys for Majors maintain that Jabbari was the aggressor during the fight, which began after Jabbari saw a text message on Majors phone that said, “Wish I was kissing you right now,” and tried to snatch the devices from his hands to see who sent it. Her arrest on Wednesday came three months after police opened an investigation into Jabbari based on a cross complaint filed by Majors.

In a court filing earlier this month, prosecutors in the Manhattan district attorney’s office said they “would decline to prosecute any charges brought by the NYPD against Ms. Jabbari related to the belated allegations” made by Majors. They said they had informed police of that decision on two separate occasions.

Ross Kramer, an attorney for Jabbari, described the NYPD’s decision to bring charges against Jabbari as “unfortunate and re-traumatizing.” The Manhattan district attorney’s office had “carefully reviewed all the facts of the case and concluded that Ms. Jabbari was the victim, and not the perpetrator,” the statement added.

An attorney for Majors, Priya Chaudhry, declined to comment. She has previously said that she provided the Manhattan district attorney with “irrefutable evidence that the woman is lying, including video proof showing nothing happened, especially not where she claimed.”

But in their October 13th memo, prosecutors pointed to “concerning” discrepancies in the evidence handed over by Chaudhry. In one case, prosecutors said, a witness who was quoted as watching Majors “gently” place Jabbari in the car after she slapped him told prosecutors that he had never written the statement and believed it to be false.

The memo also outlines the cooperation between NYPD detectives and Majors’ attorney. A wanted flier for Jabbari, for example, included a photograph that the defense had provided to the NYPD.

Majors had quickly ascended to Hollywood stardom in recent years, with major roles in “Creed III” and “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania” following his 2019 breakthrough in “The Last Black Man in San Francisco.”

In the wake of his arrest, the U.S. Army pulled TV commercials narrated by Majors, saying it was “deeply concerned” by the allegations. His upcoming Marvel film “Avengers: Kang Dynasty” was postponed by Disney, while the theatrical release of his recent Sundance Film Festival entry “Magazine Dreams” remains up in the air.

His trial is set to begin on November 29th.

National News

Associated Press

3 teens were shot and wounded outside a west Baltimore high school as students were arriving

BALTIMORE (AP) — Three teenagers were wounded in a shooting outside a west Baltimore high school around the time classes were starting Friday morning, officials said. The shooting adds to a recent uptick in youth violence plaguing the city this year, including several instances of Baltimore public school students being shot on or near high […]

45 minutes ago

People search through buildings that were destroyed during Israeli air raids in the southern Gaza S...

The Associated Press

Live Updates | Israel predicts a difficult ground offensive in Gaza to dismantle Hamas tunnels

Israeli forces conducted another ground raid in Gaza in advance of an expected invasion of the Hamas-ruled territory that the country's defense minister said would come soon. U.S. warplanes, meanwhile, struck targets in eastern Syria after attacks on U.S. forces by Iran-backed fighters, adding to regional tensions fueled by the 3-week-old Gaza war.

51 minutes ago

People talk near a 2024 Cooper S convertible on the floor of a Mini dealership Saturday, Oct. 21, 2...

Associated Press

Americans face still-persistent inflation yet keep spending despite Federal Reserve’s rate hikes

WASHINGTON (AP) — An inflation gauge that is closely monitored by the Federal Reserve showed price increases remained elevated in September amid brisk consumer spending and strong economic growth. Friday’s report from the Commerce Department showed that prices rose 0.4% from August to September, the same as the previous month. And compared with 12 months […]

4 hours ago

FILE - Pedestrians cross a street, July 11, 2023, in downtown Boston. The Biden administration is l...

Associated Press

The Biden administration is encouraging the conversion of empty office space to affordable housing

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is launching a multi-agency effort to encourage states and cities to convert more empty office buildings into housing units, with billions of federal dollars available to help spur such transitions. The new initiative, announced Friday morning, involves the departments of Housing and Urban Development and Transportation, along with the […]

4 hours ago

FILE - Rod Sommer stands in a partitioned booth and fills out his ballot during early in-person vot...

Associated Press

Power to the people? Only half have the right to propose and pass laws

Voters in Maine will be deciding a question in November about whether independent automobile repair shops should have access to the same diagnostic technology as dealerships. In Ohio, voters will be settling a pair of more personal questions — whether to create a constitutional right to abortion and legalize recreational marijuana. They are the latest […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Live Updates | Investigators find note to son at a home associated with Maine mass shooting suspect

At least 18 people were killed in shootings at a restaurant and a bowling alley in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday night, sparking a massive search for the suspect. Late Thursday, heavily armed law enforcement backed by a police helicopter had surrounded a home and told anyone who might be inside to surrender, but authorities eventually […]

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Prosecutors drop charges against woman who accused Jonathan Majors the day after her arrest