Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CRIME BLOTTER

Manhunt continues for Federal Way gunman after Wednesday shooting

Oct 26, 2023, 1:39 PM | Updated: 2:40 pm

Federal Way crime scene...

Federal Way crime scene. (James Lynch/KIRO Newsradio)

(James Lynch/KIRO Newsradio)

KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk's Profile Picture

BY JAMES LYNCH, KIRO NEWSRADIO


Your best source for local news

Police in Federal Way said a gunman is still on the loose after fatally shooting a man Wednesday night.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Wednesday at the corner of Pacific Highway and South 324th. A 25-year-old man was shot at least once and died at the scene.

More crime news in Washington: Sumner man federally charged with using false identity for 27 years

“I hear two shots pop off,” one eyewitness said. “I look in the direction of it. I hear eight more and I see two people running.”

Witnesses also say they saw two cars speed away.

Another witness said she was there when the victim’s mother arrived.

“She pulled up really fast and police tried to stop her,” she said. “She asked if that was her kid. And, they said yes and she started crying.”

People said that three cars were towed away from the scene early Thursday morning.

Police have very little information about what led to the shooting.

Snohomish County news: Person dies in apparent garbage truck accident in Lynnwood

Police need help to ID the shooter. Anyone with information should call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

 

 

Crime Blotter

violent...

L.B. Gilbert

Bellingham detective charged with misconduct, theft, falsifying accounts

A Bellingham police officer is facing three criminal charges involving possible misconduct, theft and falsifying accounts after an internal investigation.

1 day ago

renton hate crime church...

Lisa Brooks

Police search for armed bank robber fleeing a Wells Fargo in Snohomish

Witnesses described him as white, approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall, slim and wearing all black.

3 days ago

hit and run deadly...

L.B. Gilbert

Police search for suspect in deadly hit-and-run in front of Auburn elementary school

The Auburn Police Department is searching for a driver who sped away from a deadly accident near Lea Hill Elementary School.

4 days ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

L.B. Gilbert

Man arrested for stabbing outside Capitol Hill bar, 4 injured

A 36-year-old man was arrested after four people were stabbed early this morning in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood.

7 days ago

renton hate crime church...

Frank Sumrall and Steve Coogan

Mass shooting in Toppenish leaves 3 young people, gunman dead

In Yakima County, a mass shooting early Thursday left three young victims and the suspected gunman dead while another person is in critical condition. 

8 days ago

shootings WA...

Frank Sumrall

3 discharged from hospital after shoot out at Golden Gardens Park

Police are investigating multiple shootings that occurred in Ballard Thursday evening, resulting in one dead and three injured.

8 days ago

Sponsored Articles

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Manhunt continues for Federal Way gunman after Wednesday shooting