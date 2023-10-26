Manhunt continues for Federal Way gunman after Wednesday shooting

Police in Federal Way said a gunman is still on the loose after fatally shooting a man Wednesday night.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Wednesday at the corner of Pacific Highway and South 324th. A 25-year-old man was shot at least once and died at the scene.

Gunman on the loose in Federal Way. pic.twitter.com/wrD4zii1kH — James L. (@James_KIRORadio) October 26, 2023

“I hear two shots pop off,” one eyewitness said. “I look in the direction of it. I hear eight more and I see two people running.”

Witnesses also say they saw two cars speed away.

Another witness said she was there when the victim’s mother arrived.

“She pulled up really fast and police tried to stop her,” she said. “She asked if that was her kid. And, they said yes and she started crying.”

People said that three cars were towed away from the scene early Thursday morning.

Police have very little information about what led to the shooting.

Police need help to ID the shooter. Anyone with information should call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.