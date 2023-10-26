Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Volunteer youth bowling coach and ‘hero’ bar manager among Maine shooting victims

Oct 26, 2023, 3:01 PM

People stand outside a reunification center early Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, at Auburn Middle School ...

People stand outside a reunification center early Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, at Auburn Middle School in Auburn, Maine, after shootings Wednesday at a bar and a bowling alley in Lewiston, Maine. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


A volunteer youth bowling coach known for encouraging children and a bar manager whose father said died “a hero” were among the at least 18 people killed and 13 injured in two mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine.

According to Maine State Police, seven people died Wednesday night at Sparetime Recreation bowling alley, six were male and one was female. Eight more people, all male, died at Schemengees Bar and Grille; seven were killed outside the establishment; one inside. Three others died after being taken to area hospitals.

Authorities have not released the victims’ names, but their family members have been confirming their deaths.

BOB VIOLETTE:

Retiree Bob Violette, 76, devoted himself to his volunteer job coaching the youth bowling league that was practicing Wednesday night, said Patrick Poulin, whose teenage son has been a member for three years.

“He’s taught so many people over the years how to bowl, and he wasn’t getting paid,” he said. “We’ve really been focused on trying to keep the sport alive, and Bob was really an integral part of that.”

Violette’s daughter confirmed his death to WBZ-TV. Poulin described him as unfailingly approachable and caring.

“Sometimes kids are having a hard time for whatever reason, discouraged or something,” he said. “He was great at picking them up and getting them to move along from that issue and get things going in the right direction.”

Two weeks ago, Poulin was at the bowling center with his son and offered him some tips. His son resisted, but eventually took the advice and bowled a great game.

“You gave him some good instructions, so when are you going to get out here and coach with me?” Violette asked him.

Poulin replied that he’d have to think about it. Asked Thursday if he’d consider it now, he said, “Someone’s got to step back in.”

___

MICHAEL DESLAURIERS

Michael Deslauriers’ father told CBS News that his son was one of those killed at Sparetime Recreation. His father, who shares the same name, said his son and a friend both were killed as they charged at the gunman after making sure their wives and several children were safe.

___

JOE WALKER:

Joe Walker was the bar manager at Schemengees Bar and Grille. His father, Auburn City Councilor Leroy Walker, told NBC News on Thursday that his son was shot twice in the stomach as he went after the gunman with a butcher knife.

“He died as a hero,” he said.

Waiting for confirmation of his worst fears Wednesday night, Walker told the network he felt like his guts and neck were being “squashed with a vice.”

“And I don’t know, telling you the truth, what kind of night this is going to be from now until tomorrow when I wake up to the true facts that my son is dead — and I know he’s dead,” he said. “I know it as well as I know I’m standing here telling you because he’s not here and he’s not at any other hospital and he’s not running the streets or he would have called us, because he manages Schemengees, so I know he was there.”

___

Associated Press writers Alana Durkin Richer, Rhonda Shafner and Robert Bumstead contributed to this report.

National News

People talk near a 2024 Cooper S convertible on the floor of a Mini dealership Saturday, Oct. 21, 2...

Associated Press

Americans face still-persistent inflation yet keep spending despite Federal Reserve’s rate hikes

WASHINGTON (AP) — An inflation gauge that is closely monitored by the Federal Reserve showed price increases remained elevated in September amid brisk consumer spending and strong economic growth. Friday’s report from the Commerce Department showed that prices rose 0.4% from August to September, the same as the previous month. And compared with 12 months […]

3 hours ago

FILE - Pedestrians cross a street, July 11, 2023, in downtown Boston. The Biden administration is l...

Associated Press

The Biden administration is encouraging the conversion of empty office space to affordable housing

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is launching a multi-agency effort to encourage states and cities to convert more empty office buildings into housing units, with billions of federal dollars available to help spur such transitions. The new initiative, announced Friday morning, involves the departments of Housing and Urban Development and Transportation, along with the […]

3 hours ago

FILE - Rod Sommer stands in a partitioned booth and fills out his ballot during early in-person vot...

Associated Press

Power to the people? Only half have the right to propose and pass laws

Voters in Maine will be deciding a question in November about whether independent automobile repair shops should have access to the same diagnostic technology as dealerships. In Ohio, voters will be settling a pair of more personal questions — whether to create a constitutional right to abortion and legalize recreational marijuana. They are the latest […]

3 hours ago

People search through buildings that were destroyed during Israeli air raids in the southern Gaza S...

Associated Press

Live updates | Israeli forces conduct another ground raid in Gaza ahead of expected invasion

Israeli forces conducted another ground raid in Gaza in advance of an expected invasion of the Hamas-ruled territory that the country’s defense minister said would come soon. U.S. warplanes, meanwhile, struck targets in eastern Syria after attacks on U.S. forces by Iran-backed fighters, adding to regional tensions fueled by the 3-week-old Gaza war. The Palestinian […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Amid massive search for mass killing suspect, Maine residents remain behind locked doors

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Shocked and fearful Maine residents kept to their homes Friday as hundreds of heavily armed police and FBI agents searched intensely for Robert Card, an Army reservist authorities say fatally shot 18 people at a bowling alley and a bar in the worst mass killing in state history. Much of Thursday’s […]

10 hours ago

FILE - In this aerial photo, sediment and mixed river water is seen as a tanker ship moves upriver,...

Associated Press

A salty problem for people near the mouth of the Mississippi is a wakeup call for New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The heating element removed from Monique Plaisance’s water heater in September was disintegrating, streaked with rust and covered in a dry crust. She blamed the corrosion on the water piped in from the area’s longtime drinking water source: the Mississippi River. It was a similar story not far away at the […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Volunteer youth bowling coach and ‘hero’ bar manager among Maine shooting victims