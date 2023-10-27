Four Gulf of Mexico federal tracts designated for wind power development by Biden administration

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Four tracts of federal Gulf of Mexico waters of the coasts of Texas and Louisiana, ranging in size from nearly 57,000 acres (23,100 hectares) to over 495,000 acres (200,230 hectares), were designated Thursday for development of wind energy by the Biden administration.

Friday’s announcement follows the first Gulf sale of leases for wind development earlier this year. That sale drew a $5.6 million bid from one company for one Gulf tract, a modest start for wind energy in the Gulf, which lags behind the Northeast in offshore wind power development.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management announcement said its next step will be to issue a formal notice for a proposed lease sale, which will be followed by a 60-day comment period.

The areas designated on Friday:

— 495,567 acres (200,549 hectares) about 47 miles (76 kilometers) off the coast of Texas that could support wind power generation for 2.1 million homes.

— 119,635 acres (48,415 hectares) about 61 miles (98 kilometers) off the coast of Texas, that could support wind power for 508,200 homes.

— 91,157 acres (36,890 hectares) about 53 miles (85 kilometers) off the coast of Texas, that could support wind power for 387,450 homes.

— 56,978 acres (23,058 hectares) about 82 miles (132 kilometers) off the coast of Louisiana that could support wind power for 242,000 homes.