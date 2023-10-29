Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Man charged in killing of Nat King Cole’s great-nephew

Oct 29, 2023, 7:33 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia man has been arrested in connection with the death of the great-nephew of world-renowned singer and jazz pianist Nat King Cole, police said.

Tracy Cole was stabbed to death in Atlanta on Sept. 14. The 31-year-old died at the hospital. Investigators have charged Ricardo Gayle, 41, with his killing. He was taken into custody during a traffic stop Saturday.

Police said the men knew each other, according to WSB-TV.

Gayle was booked into the Fulton County Jail on several charges, including murder, aggravated assault and armed robbery.

Tracy Cole was the grandson of Freddy Cole, one of Nat King Cole’s three brothers. The pioneering jazz star died in 1965. Freddy Cole was also a famous jazz singer and pianist who was inducted into the Georgia Hall of Fame.

A call to the Office of the Public Defender in Atlanta was not answered Sunday, and it was not immediately clear whether Gayle had retained a private attorney. Jail records did not list an attorney, and an attempt to reach a family member for a possible comment on Gayle’s behalf was not successful.

National News

Associated Press

4 people, including 2 students, shot near Atlanta college campus

ATLANTA (AP) — Four people, two of them students, were shot Sunday near Georgia State University’s Atlanta campus. Authorities said three of the victims were in stable condition and one was in critical condition. Police said the shooting stemmed from a dispute between two groups. They did not reveal whether they had arrested anyone or […]

1 hour ago

Alan Mazzotti walks through one of his pumpkin fields Oct. 26, 2023, in Hudson, Colo. For some pump...

Associated Press

Water woes, hot summers and labor costs are haunting pumpkin farmers in the West

Hudson, CO. (AP) — Alan Mazzotti can see the Rocky Mountains about 30 miles west of his pumpkin patch in northeast Colorado on a clear day. He could tell the snow was abundant last winter, and verified it up close when he floated through fresh powder alongside his wife and three sons at the popular […]

5 hours ago

FILE - President Joe Biden greets people after speaking at the Cummins Power Generation Facility in...

Associated Press

Biden will visit a Minnesota family farm this week as top officials kick off stops in rural America

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will visit a family farm in Minnesota on Wednesday as part of two weeks of stops in rural America by top administration officials that are intended to highlight how increases in government spending can help improve peoples’ lives. Biden’s focus on the state comes just five days after Democratic […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Residents of Maine gather to pray and reflect, days after a mass shooting left 18 people dead

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Church bells rang Sunday as Maine residents gathered at somber and sometimes joyful services to pray and support one another following a traumatic week in which a fellow Mainer gunned down 18 people in the worst mass killing in state history. The Rev. Daniel Greenleaf began services at the Basilica of […]

6 hours ago

FILE - President Joe Biden talks to reporters aboard Air Force One during a refueling stop in at Ra...

Associated Press

Mission impossible? Biden says Mideast leaders must consider a two-state solution after the war ends

WASHINGTON (AP) — As the 3-week-old Israel-Hamas war enters what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says could be a “long and difficult” new stage, President Joe Biden is calling on Israeli and Arab leaders to think hard about their eventual postwar reality. It’s one, he argues, where finally finding agreement on a long-sought two-state solution […]

6 hours ago

Associated Press

Shooting kills 2 and injures 18 victims in Florida street with hundreds of people nearby

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A fight between two groups turned deadly in Florida when a shooting in a Tampa street during Halloween festivities resulted in two deaths and 18 people hospitalized early Sunday morning, police said. One suspect is in custody and at least one more is being sought. Officers responded to the shooting in […]

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Man charged in killing of Nat King Cole’s great-nephew