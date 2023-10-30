Close
St. Louis County prosecutor drops U.S. Senate bid, will instead oppose Cori Bush in House race

Oct 30, 2023, 9:26 AM

FILE - In this July 29, 2019 file photo, St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell speaks during an i...

FILE - In this July 29, 2019 file photo, St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell speaks during an interview in Clayton, Mo. Bell announced Monday, Oct. 30, 2023 he will drop his bid to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley in 2024, and will instead make a run at a fellow Democrat in Congress — Cori Bush. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, file)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, file)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell announced Monday he will drop his bid to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley in 2024, and will instead make a run at a fellow Democrat — U.S. Rep. Cori Bush.

Bell, 48, will oppose Bush in the 2024 Democratic primary for Missouri’s 1st Congressional District seat that covers St. Louis and part of St. Louis County. The decision comes as Bush has taken criticism for her response to the Hamas attack on Israel, including her call in a social media post to end “US government support for Israeli military occupation and apartheid.”

Bell and Bush are both Black, and both emerged as political forces in the aftermath of the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, in 2014, a death that helped spark the national Black Lives Matter movement. Bush was elected to the House in 2020, pulling a stunning upset of Democratic veteran William Lacy Clay.

Two years earlier, Bell pulled an equally surprising upset when he unseated Bob McCulloch as St. Louis County prosecutor.

Bell said in a statement that he was changing course, even though he felt he was the Democrat best positioned to defeat Hawley — an admittedly tall task in very conservative Missouri.

“But over the last several weeks, as I’ve campaigned around the state, I’ve heard one refrain from Democrats above all else: yes, we need you in Washington, but St. Louis needs you in the House of Representatives,” Bell’s statement said.

A message seeking comment from Bush’s campaign wasn’t immediately returned.

Bush, 47, was easily reelected to the House in 2022 despite a challenge from Democratic state Sen. Steve Roberts, who positioned himself as a more moderate alternative.

Last week, she was among just 10 House members who voted against a resolution supporting Israel following the attacks by Hamas that began Oct. 7. Meanwhile, her comments have drawn rebukes from some, including former Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri.

On Oct. 11, McCaskill posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, a St. Louis Post-Dispatch story headlined, “St. Louis’ Cori Bush draws fire for statement on Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel.”

“As she should,” McCaskill posted.

In the Democratic Senate primary, Bell was positioned against Marine veteran Lucas Kunce, who launched his campaign to unseat Hawley in January, on the anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riots. Bell, in announcing his Senate bid in June, highlighted a now-famous photo of Hawley raising a closed fist in solidarity that day, as well as video of the senator running through the halls during the attack.

The photo drew strong criticism from some, but it now appears on coffee mugs that the senator sells.

Bell and Bush had contrasting styles in Ferguson, after white Officer Darren Wilson fatally shot Brown, a Black and unarmed 18-year-old.

As an angry crowd began to surround officers barricaded in the police parking lot the day after the shooting, Bell and a small group of other Black leaders got in the middle and urged calm. Bell at the time was a municipal judge and attorney, and his father was a police officer. He was elected to the Ferguson City Council in 2015.

The shooting led to months of unrest. Bush was a vocal leader of many of those protests. In Congress, she has been an advocate of shifting money from police and using it for things such as mental health and social services.

Critics had accused McCulloch, who is white, of skewing the investigation into Brown’s death in favor of Wilson. A St. Louis County grand jury declined to indict Wilson, who later resigned. The U.S. Department of Justice also declined to charge him — and so did Bell. His office reinvestigated the case after he took office.

Bell said in 2020 that his office did not find enough evidence to charge Wilson. He called on Missouri’s Republican-led Legislature to revise laws that offer protection against prosecution for police officers that regular citizens aren’t afforded.

During his time as prosecutor, Bell has implemented sweeping changes that have reduced the jail population, ended prosecution of low-level marijuana crimes and sought to help offenders rehabilitate themselves. He also established an independent unit to investigate officer-involved shootings.

