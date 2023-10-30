Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Police say heavily armed man killed himself rather than carry out attack at Colorado amusement park

Oct 30, 2023, 12:09 PM | Updated: 3:24 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DENVER (AP) — A heavily armed man killed himself rather than carry out an apparent plan to shoot up a mountaintop amusement park in Colorado, authorities said Monday.

The 20-year-old man was found dead at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park on Saturday morning before it opened to the public, apparently entering the park while it was closed. He was armed with an AR-style rifle, a handgun and explosives and was wearing body armor and tactical clothing, similar to what a police SWAT team member might wear, authorities said.

A message saying, “I am not a killer, I just want to get into the caves,” was written on a wall of a women’s bathroom where the man was found lying on the floor, Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario said. Nearby was a handgun and explosive devices, some real and some fake, he said.

Vallario could not say for certain that the suspect left the message.

Multiple improvised explosive devices were also found in his vehicle, police had said. Authorities searched the rest of the park for other explosives but suggested no others were found.

“Given the preparation, given the amount of weapons and ordinance he had it almost seemed very highly likely he intended to use those against the community. He chose not to,” Vallario said.

The park would likely be crowded on a fall weekend during hunting season when people go to the mountains to see the changing autumn colors, Vallario said. And given the park’s isolated location, which visitors take a gondola to normally, it would have been difficult to get any wounded to the hospital, he said.

The man, whose name has not been released, was from the nearby town of Carbondale, where he lived with his mother and brother, Vallario said. He had no known criminal history or prior encounters with law enforcement, the sheriff said.

The weapons found on the suspect were ghost guns, which do not have serial numbers and therefore cannot be traced. The man’s clothing had patches and emblems that gave the appearance of him being associated with law enforcement.

Some of the suspected explosives turned out to be fakes — including several that looked like hand grenades — but others were real, the sheriff said. However, there was no evidence to suggest that explosive devices had been placed elsewhere inside the park, he said.

The park is located on a mountain above the Colorado River in western Colorado. Its attractions include cave tours, an alpine coaster and a pendulum swing ride perched on the edge of a cliff that sends riders over the river canyon.

___

Brown reported from Billings, Montana.

National News

Associated Press

Connecticut police officer under criminal investigation for using stun gun on suspect 3 times

A Connecticut police officer shocked a shoplifting suspect three times with a stun gun, including when the man was on the ground apologizing, according to police body camera video released Monday as officials announced criminal and internal affairs investigations. Naugatuck Officer Nicholas Kehoss is seen on the video pulling the stun gun trigger for about […]

11 minutes ago

Associated Press

A 16-year-old is arrested in the fatal shooting of a Rocky Mountain College student-athlete

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A freshman football player at Rocky Mountain College was fatally shot over the weekend and police in Billings, Montana have arrested a 16-year-old suspect, officials said. Chandler Wyatt Stalcup, 18, of Crystal River, Florida, was shot early Saturday. He remained on life support until Monday when his organs were harvested for […]

27 minutes ago

UAW...

BY TOM KRISHER (DETROIT), THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

UAW announces deal with General Motors that tentatively ends strikes against Detroit automakers

The United Auto Workers union said Monday that it reached a tentative contract with General Motors, the last of the Detroit Three automakers to agree to a deal.

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Spending passes $17M in Pennsylvania high court campaign as billionaires, unions and lawyers dig in

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Millions more dollars are flowing into Pennsylvania’s race for an open state Supreme Court seat, as labor unions, trial lawyers and billionaires are spending heavily in the campaign to influence a court that has been pivotal in major election-related cases. Total spending zipped past $17 million, according to the latest campaign […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Jurors picked for trial of man suspected of several killings in Delaware and Pennsylvania

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The trial of a suspected serial killer who calls himself “the Beast” and is accused in the deaths of several people in Delaware and Pennsylvania during a violent crime spree in 2021 began Monday with jury selection. A jury panel of 12 was selected for the trial of Keith Gibson, 41, […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Tennessee governor, congressman discuss safety on visit to Jewish school that foiled armed intrusion

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and U.S. Rep. David Kustoff on Monday praised security measures at a Memphis Jewish school where a former student with a gun was stopped from entering the building in July, declaring strong safety procedures have become even more critical in light of the Israel-Hamas war. Lee and […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Police say heavily armed man killed himself rather than carry out attack at Colorado amusement park