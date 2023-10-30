Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Jurors picked for trial of man suspected of several killings in Delaware and Pennsylvania

Oct 30, 2023, 1:55 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The trial of a suspected serial killer who calls himself “the Beast” and is accused in the deaths of several people in Delaware and Pennsylvania during a violent crime spree in 2021 began Monday with jury selection.

A jury panel of 12 was selected for the trial of Keith Gibson, 41, who is being tried for the killings of an Elsmere cellphone store manager and a Wilmington man in separate robberies. The fatal shootings are among a host of charges against Gibson outlined in a 41-count indictment, including assault and attempted murder in two other shootings in Wilmington.

The Philadelphia district attorney has approved murder charges against Gibson for the killings of his mother and a Philadelphia doughnut shop manager. Gibson also has been named as a possible suspect in a double murder in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood in January 2021.

Gibson, dressed in civilian clothes, was handcuffed while escorted in and out of the courtroom Monday. A security officer removed the cuffs after he was seated at the defense table next to attorneys Megan Davies and Richard Sparaco.

More than 80 people have been listed as potential witnesses at the trial, which is expected to last up to four weeks. Attorneys will present their opening statements Tuesday, followed by witness testimony.

Gibson, who has a long criminal history, is accused of going on a violent rampage shortly after being released in December 2020 from a Delaware prison where he served about 13 years for manslaughter and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

After being identified by Philadelphia police as a suspect in the Feb. 6, 2021, killing of his mother, Christine Gibson, he was charged with violating the terms of his probation by leaving Delaware without permission. Delaware probation officials initially recommended that a judge sentence Gibson to serve the 6½ years remaining on his 20-year sentence in the manslaughter case. They later asked only for a minimum of 30 days after a defense attorney told the judge that Gibson had found work in Philadelphia and that leaving Delaware without permission was just a minor mistake. The judge sentenced him to 31 days, and he was released again April 27, 2021.

Less than three weeks later, prosecutors said, Gibson shot and killed Leslie Ruiz-Basilio, 28, during a robbery at a cellphone store in Elsmere on May 15, then stole her car, which was later found in Philadelphia.

On June 5, Gibson then shot and killed Ronald Wright, 42, during a street robbery in Wilmington, also wounding another man, prosecutors said.

Earlier that same day, Christine Lugo, 40, had been confronted by a gunman as she opened up a Dunkin’ shop in north Philadelphia. Police say Gibson pushed her inside, took about $300, shot her in the head and fled to Delaware.

Authorities say Gibson robbed or assaulted three other people in Delaware over the next three days. He was arrested June 8 in connection with the robbery of a Wilmington Rite Aid store, during which a clerk was pistol-whipped. When police arrested him, Gibson was wearing body armor and carrying a knife and loaded handgun.

National News

Associated Press

Actor Robert De Niro tells a jury in a lawsuit by his ex-assistant: ‘This is all nonsense’

NEW YORK (AP) — Robert De Niro testified Monday in New York City at a trial resulting from a former personal assistant’s lawsuit accusing the actor of being an abusive boss. De Niro, who at times appeared grouchy, restrained himself from erupting at the dissection of his interactions with her before finally blurting out: “This […]

5 minutes ago

Associated Press

Tennessee officials to pay $125K to settle claim they arrested a man for meme about fallen officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities in Tennessee have settled a First Amendment lawsuit for $125,000, the plaintiff’s attorneys said Monday. The suit was filed by a man who said he was arrested over a disparaging social media post about a law enforcement officer killed in the line of duty. Joshua Andrew Garton was arrested in […]

28 minutes ago

Associated Press

Tarantula crossing the road blamed for crash that sent a Canadian motorcyclist to the hospital

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — A tarantula crossing the road in Death Valley National Park caused a traffic crash that sent a Canadian motorcyclist to the hospital, the National Park Service said. Swiss travelers, driving a rented camper van, braked suddenly to avoid hitting the tarantula as it crossed State Route 190 on Saturday, the […]

53 minutes ago

President Joe Biden poses for a photo with trick-or-treaters on the South Lawn of the White House, ...

Associated Press

Biden and Jill Biden hand out books and candy while hosting thousands for rainy trick or treating

WASHINGTON (AP) — Gray skies and drizzle added a spooky element and books were as abundant as candy at Halloween eve trick-or-treating that President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden hosted at the White House. Monday’s “Hallo-READ!” event featured book giveaways and story readings by the first lady, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, […]

59 minutes ago

Associated Press

Connecticut police officer under criminal investigation for using stun gun on suspect 3 times

A Connecticut police officer shocked a shoplifting suspect three times with a stun gun, including when the man was on the ground apologizing, according to police body camera video released Monday as officials announced criminal and internal affairs investigations. Naugatuck Officer Nicholas Kehoss is seen on the video pulling the stun gun trigger for about […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

A 16-year-old is arrested in the fatal shooting of a Rocky Mountain College student-athlete

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A freshman football player at Rocky Mountain College was fatally shot over the weekend and police in Billings, Montana have arrested a 16-year-old suspect, officials said. Chandler Wyatt Stalcup, 18, of Crystal River, Florida, was shot early Saturday. He remained on life support until Monday when his organs were harvested for […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Jurors picked for trial of man suspected of several killings in Delaware and Pennsylvania